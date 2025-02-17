Jurassic Park: New Theme Park Experience Gets Surprising Update

The Jurassic Park franchise is set to expand in ways never thought possible. The upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) will be the seventh entry in the film series, while other upcoming sequels include the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios’ Jurassic attractions continue to wow guests looking to sink their teeth into something more immersive. Whether it’s Jurassic Park River Adventure, Jurassic World: The Ride, or VelociCoaster, or Jurassic World: The Exhibition, which has no fixed abode, there’s just as much Jurassic action here in the real world.

But for fans unable to experience the wonders and terrors of the Jurassic universe at the Universal Studios theme park resorts at the drop of a hat, soon, they’ll be able to plunge themselves into the world of Jurassic Park like never before.

The upcoming first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” will allow fans to experience Isla Nublar in a virtual setting. Set 24 hours after the events of the original film, the game follows stranded InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi as she tries to survive the island’s deadly prehistoric inhabitants after their breakout.

With “a fully realized Isla Nublar” on offer, you’ll see parts of the island only mentioned in the original book by Michael Crichton and only hinted at in the 1993 film by Steven Spielberg. These include the Safari Lodge hotel and the underground tunnel system, as well as iconic locations like the Visitor Center, the park gates, and the dinosaur enclosures.

Watch the official cinematic trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below:

Focused largely on cinematic spectacle, the trailer doesn’t reveal much gameplay.

Thankfully, we learned a bit more last June when Universal and Saber shared with IGN an internal Q&A conducted with Universal Products & Experiences executive producer John Melchior and Saber Interactive creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick.

However, since then, things have gone quiet for “Jurassic Park: Survival”. This isn’t unusual for games, though — titles that don’t disappear into video game limbo never to be seen or heard from again can simply take a very long time to get off the ground.

Just look at the hugely anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” (AKA “GTA 6”). The trailer for that game — which is set to be the biggest gaming title ever — also dropped in December 2023, and we’ve barely heard anything from developer/publisher Rockstar since.

Still, the fact that “Jurassic Park: Survival” has gone quiet has left many fans worried that history is set to repeat itself. It wouldn’t be the first or second game in the Jurassic franchise with this title to be canceled, despite a ton of promising marketing.

But it’s possible that, with Jurassic World Rebirth only a few months from release, Universal don’t wish to distract fans from the upcoming film. By plugging away at “Jurassic Park: Survival,” which looks a lot more fun, they could risk killing the buzz fans have about the new cinematic entry.

After all, it is the seventh one in the series, so it needs all the marketing it can get.

With all that said, finally, we do have some news about the new game. It isn’t much, but it’s proof that things are still happening behind the scenes. In other words, InGen — sorry, Universal and Saber Interactive — are obviously hard at work in their labs.

The latest update was shared by Jurassic Park news channel Swrve ‘Jurassic’ News & Content on X (Twitter):

In a recent article released by Saber Interactive, ‘JURASSIC PARK: SURVIVAL’ was briefly featured. Showcasing its logo with a brand new background This background has never been seen before by any in-game or alpha photos of the game

🚨 In a recent article released by Saber Interactive, ‘JURASSIC PARK: SURVIVAL’ was briefly featured. Showcasing its logo with a brand new background 🚨 This background has never been seen before by any in-game or alpha photos of the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/bVWkOaxIDy — Swrve 🦖 ‘Jurassic’ News & Content (@SwrveYT) February 15, 2025

The new logo for the game — the original Jurassic Park emblem with the word “SURVIVAL” underneath for distinction — set against a blurred laboratory isn’t much to go on, but like in the world of paleontology, it’s a bit like finding one dinosaur bone before the entire skeleton.

In other words, the rest is definitely there, waiting to be unearthed.

More From the Jurassic Park/World Franchise

In the meantime, there’s plenty of Jurassic content to sink your teeth into. You can stream the first six Jurassic Park films and the two animated shows, Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory, in the lead-up to the release of Jurassic World Rebirth.

As for video games, there’s the “Jurassic World Evolution” series, which is also getting a new sequel. And as for Jurassic experiences, it doesn’t get more immersive than Universal Studios — at least not until “Jurassic Park: Survival” hits shelves.

Who knows — the game may feature real-world attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure, which is being brought to life on screen for the first time in the upcoming film.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and other major gaming platforms like Steam. There’s no release date for the game.

Jurassic World Rebirth will hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you excited for “Jurassic Park: Survival”? Let us know in the comments below!