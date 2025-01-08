New Jurassic Park Theme Park Experience Will Feature Electric Land Cruisers

The Jurassic Park franchise has captivated audiences for over three decades. From the awe-inspiring grandeur of Steven Spielberg’s original film to the expanded world of the Jurassic World trilogy, the series has continued to evolve in exciting new ways.

Now, the upcoming film, Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), with a screenplay by David Koepp, who also penned the original Jurassic Park, promises to take the series in a bold new direction. The film stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame) as covert operations expert Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis. The seventh film in the long-running series is described as the beginning of “a new Jurassic era”. But while fans are buzzing with excitement over what Jurassic World Rebirth will bring to the franchise, at the same time, “Jurassic Park: Survival” is taking fans back to Isla Nublar, expanding on the 1993 film’s events with a gripping, first-person action-adventure. Picking up 24 hours after the film, the game blends nostalgia with survival action, allowing players to explore Isla Nublar and the park as Dr. Maya Joshi, an InGen scientist stranded on the island who must now navigate a landscape teeming with danger and wonder. The official trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into what the game has to offer, from iconic locations like the Visitor Center and the park gate, to the dinosaurs now running loose on the island, including Gallimimus, Dilophosaurus, Velociraptor, and Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Watch the trailer below:

Acting as a whistlestop tour of the most memorable scenes from the film to evoke a sense of nostalgia, the trailer also features the iconic electric Land Cruisers, the single-track vehicles central to the park’s ill-fated tour.

In the trailer, the remaining vehicle can be seen on the main road where a herd of Gallimimus thunders past it (the other one was ceremoniously destroyed by the T-Rex in the film). Whether Dr. Joshi can utilize it is unclear, but it will, at the very least, make an appearance.

As the game will feature a “fully realized Isla Nublar” per the official website, it also remains to be seen how players will explore the island. While most of this will probably be done on foot, if we are equipped with a vehicle at some point in the game, it will most likely be one of the gas jeeps (AKA Jungle Explorers) in the films (although they’re also known to attract the T-Rex), as the Land Cruiser would limit Dr. Maya Joshi to the track that runs around all the dinosaur enclosures as part of the self-guided tour.

Still, it would be thrilling to hop aboard the Land Cruiser–even if all the fences are down.

Beyond the Land Cruisers, the game also promises to expand on the rich lore of Jurassic Park by introducing locations and attractions only hinted at in Michael Crichton’s novel and the original film.

While specific details for some of these locations remain under wraps, the potential inclusion could offer players a deeper exploration of the park and the island. Confirmed locations in the game include other dinosaur paddocks, bunkers, and the Safari Lodge hotel.

These settings suggest a diverse range of environments for players to explore, each presenting unique challenges and opportunities.

The inclusion of bunkers hints at the complex tunnel network beneath the park (as revealed in the book and seen in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), potentially offering refuge or serving as conduits between different areas. The Safari Lodge, intended as a luxurious retreat for visitors, now stands as a haunting reminder of the park’s collapse, its deserted halls likely filled with threats.

In parallel to the upcoming virtual experience, Universal Studios offers real-life Jurassic Park and Jurassic World attractions that also allow fans to engage with the franchise in tangible ways. Rides like Jurassic Park: The Ride and the VelociCoaster provide adrenaline-pumping thrills, while meticulously crafted environments bring the prehistoric world to life.

However, “Jurassic Park: Survival” aims to deliver experiences beyond the scope of these physical attractions.

The game allows players to delve into areas of Isla Nublar inaccessible in the real world, offering a level of interactivity and exploration that theme park attractions cannot replicate. While the popular “Jurassic World Evolution” titles have allowed fans to re-build the parks and the islands as seen in the films, “Jurassic Park: Survival” will allow us to explore one of those islands. But hopefully not all by foot.

The question is, will the game include any attractions from Universal Studios? We’ll just have to wait and see.

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will bridge the gap between the franchise’s cinematic and interactive realms, providing fans with an opportunity to engage with the Jurassic Park universe in exciting new ways.

The game is slated for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and other major gaming platforms like Steam.

While there’s no release date, it has already generated plenty of buzz among fans.

As for Jurassic World Rebirth, fans can look forward to the film stomping into theaters on July 2, 2025.

Leading the cast are Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer). Supporting roles are filled by Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you ready to return to Isla Nublar and face the challenges that await? Share your thoughts and what you’re most excited to explore in the comments below!