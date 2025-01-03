‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel: Every OG Character Likely To Return

Several original characters from Jurassic Park (1993) could potentially return in some shape or form in one of four upcoming Jurassic sequels.

The Jurassic franchise has been a cornerstone of pop culture since its debut in 1993. Steven Spielberg’s cinematic masterpiece introduced audiences to a groundbreaking combination of science fiction, adventure, and cutting-edge special effects. From its iconic dinosaurs to its memorable cast of characters, Jurassic Park left an indelible mark on cinema.

Now, with the upcoming first-person action-adventure game “Jurassic Park: Survival,” fans will have the chance to step back to Isla Nublar. Set 24 hours after the events of the original film, the game invites players to navigate the dangerous aftermath of the park’s collapse. And while the central character is a new protagonist, InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, some familiar faces from the 1993 film could still make an appearance.

Which Characters From the Original Jurassic Park Could Return in “Jurassic Park: Survival”?

1. Dr. Alan Grant

Played by Sam Neill, Dr. Alan Grant is one of the most iconic characters in the Jurassic Park series. A brilliant paleontologist with a deep respect for dinosaurs, Grant’s journey in the original film saw him evolve from a reluctant caregiver to a protective leader as he guided the children, Lex and Tim (Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello, respectively), to safety.

Given his central role in the original Jurassic Park, it’s not hard to imagine Dr. Grant making a brief appearance in “Jurassic Park: Survival.” While the game focuses on the chaos unfolding on Isla Nublar after the evacuation, it’s possible that Grant could be featured in a flashback or referenced in communication logs as he recounts his harrowing experiences.

2. Dr. Ellie Sattler

Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler brought intelligence and bravery to the forefront of the original film. A paleobotanist with a keen sense of observation, Sattler played a crucial role in uncovering the flaws in InGen’s cloning process and helping the group to survive the dinosaur threat.

Considering her resourcefulness and connection to the park’s plant life, Sattler could easily be tied into the game’s narrative–even if she did escape with Grant, Lex, Tim, and the others at the end of the film. Perhaps her research on Isla Nublar’s ecosystem could provide insight into the challenges Dr. Maya Joshi faces in the game. Her appearance, whether in voice logs or over radio comms, would be a welcome nod to the franchise’s roots.

3. Dr. Ian Malcolm

Few characters are as memorable as Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, whose sardonic wit and cautionary warnings about chaos theory became defining aspects of the original Jurassic Park. Malcolm’s perspective on the ethical and existential consequences of genetic manipulation has resonated throughout the franchise.

While Malcolm was injured and evacuated from Isla Nublar before the end of the film, his involvement in the aftermath could still be referenced. Perhaps players will uncover communication logs or documents detailing his commentary on the park’s collapse. His distinct voice and sharp observations would certainly add depth and continuity to the game’s storyline.

4. John Hammond

The visionary—and flawed—creator of Jurassic Park, John Hammond, played by the late Richard Attenborough, is the reason Isla Nublar exists. While his good intentions were undermined by his hubris, Hammond remains a sympathetic character whose love for the park’s creatures was genuine.

In “Jurassic Park: Survival,” Hammond’s legacy could loom large. Audio logs or written documents could shed light on his last-ditch efforts to save the park’s infrastructure or reflect on his regrets. His presence, even in archival form, would add an emotional layer to the game.

5. Lex and Tim Murphy

Lex and Tim, Hammond’s grandchildren, brought a sense of innocence and resilience to the original film. Played by Ariana Richards and Joseph Mazzello, the siblings survived some of the most terrifying encounters with dinosaurs, including the T. rex and Velociraptors.

Although they were also safely evacuated from Isla Nublar, their experiences could still be woven into the game’s narrative. Perhaps their recollections of the park’s dangers are discovered in a survivor’s journal or during a radio communication sequence. Their inclusion, even indirectly, would remind players of the human cost of Hammond’s dream.

6. Dr. Henry Wu

As the chief geneticist behind InGen’s cloning technology, Dr. Henry Wu was a key figure in the original Jurassic Park and later became a central antagonist in the Jurassic World series. Played by BD Wong, Wu’s work was both revolutionary and controversial, embodying the franchise’s themes of scientific hubris.

Given Wu’s connection to the park’s genetic experiments, it’s highly likely that his research and influence will be felt in “Jurassic Park: Survival.” Players might uncover notes, DNA sequences, or other remnants of his work while exploring the island. Wu’s presence, even in absence, would deepen the game’s ties to the overarching Jurassic narrative.

7. Ray Arnold

Played by Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Arnold was the chain-smoking chief engineer tasked with maintaining Jurassic Park’s systems. Arnold’s famous line, “Hold onto your butts,” became an iconic moment in the original Jurassic Park. While his fate is heavily implied in the film, his actual death (by Velociraptor) is never shown onscreen.

This ambiguity leaves the door open for Arnold to appear in “Jurassic Park: Survival.” He could be featured in a flashback sequence where players witness his last moments or interact with logs detailing his final attempts to restore the park’s systems. A more chilling possibility could involve players finding Arnold’s remains while exploring the island, adding a layer of grim realism to the game.

8. Dennis Nedry

Wayne Knight’s Dennis Nedry remains one of the franchise’s most memorable antagonists. The disgruntled computer programmer whose sabotage sets off the park’s catastrophic failure, Nedry meets a gruesome end at the jaws of a Dilophosaurus. However, his actions reverberate throughout the series, and his betrayal of InGen is one of the key reasons the park collapses.

In “Jurassic Park: Survival,” Nedry could appear in flashbacks or through the remnants of his work. Players might uncover pieces of the Barbasol can he used to smuggle dinosaur embryos or retrace his path to understand the chain of events he set in motion. A sequence exploring the aftermath of his sabotage could offer a tense and immersive experience for players.

9. Robert Muldoon

The park’s game warden, Robert Muldoon, played by Bob Peck, is a fan-favorite character thanks to his cool demeanor and famous line, “Clever girl.” His death at the claws of the Velociraptors was one of the most memorable—and heartbreaking—moments in the original film.

Despite his demise, Muldoon’s expertise and bravery make him a strong candidate for a flashback sequence in “Jurassic Park: Survival.” Players could experience moments from his perspective, such as hunting rogue dinosaurs or preparing the park’s security systems before the events of the game. His no-nonsense approach and deep knowledge of the dinosaurs would make for compelling gameplay moments.

These additional characters expand the speculative possibilities for “Jurassic Park: Survival” and highlight the potential for the game to dive deeper into the untold stories of Isla Nublar. Each character’s inclusion—whether through flashbacks, gameplay sequences, or environmental storytelling—would provide a richer and more immersive experience for fans of the franchise.

What’s Next for Jurassic Park?

“Jurassic Park: Survival” is shaping up to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, giving fans a chance to experience the aftermath of the original film in a new and immersive way. While no official announcements have been made about returning characters, the game’s timeline and setting offer plenty of opportunities to reference the iconic figures that defined the 1993 classic.

Set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Steam, the game promises a rich narrative and intense survival gameplay. As fans eagerly await its arrival, speculation about which familiar faces might appear only adds to the excitement.

Watch the trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below:

“Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making,” the synopsis for the game reads.

“Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story. Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.”

“Jurassic Park: Survival” will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and other popular gaming platforms such as Steam. There’s no release date for the game.

