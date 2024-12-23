New ‘Jurassic Park’ Sequel: First Official Trailer Promises a Return to Tone of 1993 Film

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) will be hitting theaters in six months. Directed by Gareth Edwards, who’s already given us two great sci-fi monster flicks with Monsters (2010) and Godzilla (2014), and starring Marvel Cinematic Universe superstar Scarlett Johansson, the film promises a return to form for the franchise after a string of divisive sequels.

Rebirth is also set to go back to the tone of the 1993 film, as confirmed by screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park), who said that the upcoming sequel will “feel” more like the original film than any of the previous Jurassic World films.

But it’s not the only Jurassic sequel in development, and it’s not the only one that will harken back to the original 1993 classic.

While we eagerly wait for our first glimpse at Rebirth, at least we already have the first trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” to keep us entertained. Sure, it premiered a whole year ago, but that hasn’t stopped us from rewatching it just to get ourselves excited all over again.

Unfortunately, this comes with a pretty big catch–there’s no release date for the upcoming first-person action-adventure video game in sight. Though many are speculating that it will arrive sometime in 2025, nothing has been confirmed by Universal or Saber Interactive.

So, for now, all we have is the cinematic trailer (which features some gameplay footage towards the end), along with some information Universal Products & Experiences shared with IGN earlier this year in the form of a Q&A, which included some stunning screenshots.

But we won’t get into all that–if you want to know everything about “Jurassic Park: Survival,” just click here. What really piques our interest is how the game is going back to basics–and back to where it all began: Isla Nublar, 1993, just 24 hours after the original film.

Watch the trailer for “Jurassic Park: Survival” below:

If the trailer is anything to go by, the game is set to capture the tone, style, atmosphere, and spirit of the 1993 classic directed by Steven Spielberg.

Not only does it return to Isla Nublar in the wake of the dinosaur breakout, but it will also allow players to explore iconic locations from the park gates to the Visitor Center and experience similar edge-of-your-seat moments, from marveling at towering Brachiosaurs to being stalked through dark kitchens by Velociraptors.

In other words, “Survival” could feel like a more worthy sequel to Jurassic Park than Jurassic World Rebirth.

“Return to Isla Nublar the day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film in an original adventure 65 million years in the making,” the official synopsis says. “Survive thrilling first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar, in this single-player action-adventure game and discover a never-before-told story.

Through thrilling encounters, experience the wonder and danger of dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.”

“Jurassic Park: Survival” is expected to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and other popular gaming platforms such as Steam sometime in 2025.

Are you excited to be going back to Isla Nublar in 1993? Let us know in the comments!