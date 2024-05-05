‘Jurassic World 4’ Everything We Know: Plot, Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and News

Jurassic World 4 (2025) is officially in development. The upcoming film will be the seventh installment in the long-running Jurassic franchise, following Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

While there’s still a lot we don’t know about the new film, recent months have seen plenty of details about the project come to light, from directors to release dates, and rumored titles to rumored plotlines. Some very exciting (and confirmed) casting news has also emerged. So here’s everything we know about Jurassic World 4 so far.

Hold onto your butts…

Jurassic World 4 Plot

Universal Pictures has yet to release an official synopsis for Jurassic World 4. There’s also no confirmation on whether the upcoming film is a sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, so, at the moment, we’re completely in the dark regarding the premise.

However, a rumor shared by entertainment industry insider V Scooper claims that the seventh installment in the franchise will revolve around “a rescue team” that heads to an unspecified dinosaur-inhabited island “to save scientists” where they discover “a hybrid human-dinosaur serum.” The main hero is said to be “a John Wick-inspired character.”

JURASSIC PARK

This is nothing more than a rumor, so it’s best to take it with a massive pinch of salt. However, as outlandish as it may sound, the concept of human-dinosaur hybrids is nothing new to the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies.

The best part of 20 years ago, a proposed script for Jurassic Park 4 (which eventually became 2015’s Jurassic World) featured human-dinosaur hybrid soldiers. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom also subtly reveals that human clone Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) shares genetic properties with the film’s dinosaur-hybrid, the Indoraptor.

A separate rumor suggests the film will be titled Jurassic City.

Jurassic World 4 Cast

No actors from the previous Jurassic movies are expected to return for Jurassic World 4.

In an interview with EXTRA (via the Bryce Dallas Howard Network) while promoting her new film Argylle (2024), Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing in all three Jurassic World movies, said she’s excited to see “new generations of actors be a part of that [Jurassic World 4] story.” In an interview with ComicBook.com while promoting her new film Imaginary (2024), DeWanda Wise, who plays Kayla Watts in Jurassic World Dominion, said, “I do not know” when asked if she would be returning.

Franchise icon Sam Neill, who plays Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Dominion, recently told Forbes, “Maybe that’s it” for his character. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, the actor discussed the possibility of a live-action Jurassic television series.

So the “new Jurassic era” will introduce new characters. Recently, it was revealed that Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) icon Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in that series, was in talks with Universal Pictures to star as the lead in Jurassic World 4. Now, according to British tabloid The Sun, Johansson, 39, will be producing and starring in the new movie (although Universal Pictures is yet to verify this).

Assuming the report is true, it’s likely Johansson will play a brand-new character, but she may play an existing character like Lex Murphy, who was played by Ariana Richards in Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, or perhaps an older version of human clone Maisie Lockwood, who was played by Isabella Sermon in Fallen Kingdom and Dominion.

Bridgerton (2020) star Jonathan Bailey and Monkey Man (2024) star and director Dev Patel are also in talks to appear in the film.

Jurassic World 4 Trailer

Jurassic World 4 doesn’t start shooting until the summer. Filming will begin at Sky Studios, Elstree, in the United Kingdom, and there are rumors it’s expected to return to film on location in Hawaii like all the previous six films. Now, a new report from Times Malta says the production is heading to Malta’s Film Studios in Kalkara.

Fortunately, there are two other trailers you can sink your teeth into.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming first-person action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA), which is a direct sequel to the original 1993 film:

And check out the trailer for the upcoming animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024), which follows on from Netflix’s Jurassic World: Cretaceous (2020 — 2022), taking place between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion:

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory will stream on Netflix later this year. There’s no release date for Jurassic Park: Survival.

Jurassic World 4 Release Date

Universal Pictures has confirmed that Jurassic World 4 is being “fast-tracked” for theatrical release on July 2, 2025.

Several creatives who worked on previous Jurassic installments have been confirmed. Jurassic Park and The Lost World screenwriter David Koepp is penning the script, Jurassic World producers Patrick Cowley and Frank Marshall are back, and Steven Spielberg, who directed the first two films and was executive producer on the last four (Jurassic Park III through Dominion), is back as EP. Paleontologists Steve Brusatte and Jack Horner are also returning. Brusatte was an advisor on Dominion with franchise veteran Horner, who has consulted on every film in the series.

Deadpool 2 (2018) and Bullet Train (2022) director David Leitch was originally tapped to helm the film, but it’s now being directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla 2014 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

Latest News

Per the report from The Sun, Marvel star Scarlett Johansson will produce and star in Jurassic World 4, the seventh entry in the Jurassic series which is being directed by Gareth Edwards and is scheduled for release on July 2, 2025. According to Puck News (via ComicBookMovie.com), The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence was originally in talks to take on the role Johansson is now expected to play, but rejected the offer.

Be sure to check back in for more news on the upcoming sequel as it breaks.

Upcoming Jurassic Movies, Shows, and More

There’s a lot more to be excited about than Jurassic World 4. Beyond the upcoming film, the television series, and the video game, you can also enjoy real-world experiences such as Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Jurassic World Live Tour, and the popular Universal Studios attractions Jurassic Park River Adventure and Jurassic World: The Ride.

Are you excited about Jurassic World 4? How do you feel about Scarlett Johansson taking the lead? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!