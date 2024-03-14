Report: Marvel Star in Talks to Take Over From Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic World 4’

Jurassic World 4 (2025) is reportedly eyeing a major Marvel movie star to take the lead.

The long-running Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise hasn’t had this many eager eyes on it since Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World (2015) was on the verge of taking movie theaters around the world by storm. Not only has a new sequel been announced, but we’re also getting the animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) and the open-world action-adventure video game Jurassic Park: Survival (TBA).

Of course, it’s the film that has truly captured everyone’s attention. Since Jurassic World 4 was announced earlier this year, news about the project has been flooding in. While Universal Pictures has yet to release any information besides the release date and all the creatives involved, rumors have ranged from a new title for the film to a bizarre premise.

It remains to be seen what the official title is, but it’s currently going under Jurassic World 4 and not Jurassic Park 7. Either way, it’s possible the franchise is about to get a second rebranding (Jurassic Era, perhaps?). If this happens, it’s reasonable to expect new theme park attractions in addition to the likes of Universal Studios’ Jurassic World: The Ride and VelociCoaster. The Jurassic World films have also given way to other mediums of entertainment, from Jurassic World: The Exhibition to Jurassic World Live Tour.

But more importantly, who will be the face of the upcoming sequel? Well, though only a rumor at present, it has been reported that Jurassic World 4, which is being directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla 2014 and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), is eyeing Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, who’s best known for portraying Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films such as Iron Man 2 (2010), the Avengers series, and Black Widow (2021).

According to entertainment insider The Insneider (via ComicBook.com), Universal Pictures has already made Johansson an offer to star in Jurassic World 4. The report states that the actress has met with director Gareth Edwards and producer Frank Marshall, however, there has been no confirmation as to whether or not she has accepted the offer.

Should Johansson take Universal up on the offer (assuming the rumor is true), she will be the second MCU actor to lead a new era of Jurassic movies, following Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy star Peter Quill/Star-Lord), who plays raptor whisperer Owen Grady in all three Jurassic World sequels.

Jurassic World 4 Cast

No actors from previous Jurassic films (Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Jurassic World Dominion) are expected to return in Jurassic World 4. Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films, and DeWanda Wise, who plays Kayla Watts in Dominion, have each said they’re unlikely to return for the seventh installment.

As such, it’s also unlikely Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), and Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) will return. This leaves those iconic Jurassic Park gates open for a new generation of characters to take the lead in what has already been officially dubbed the beginning of “a new Jurassic era.”

With all that said, the film reunites Jurassic World trilogy producers Patrick Cowley and Frank Marshall, paleontological consultants Steve Brusatte and Jack Horner, and Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) screenwriter David Koepp and director Steven Spielberg, who’s returning as executive producer.

Would you like to see Scarlett Johansson star in Jurassic World 4?