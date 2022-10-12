Thanks to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), we now have six installments in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise, which means that we have just as many characters to choose from as the dinosaurs do! And thanks to the fact that the latest sequel has made a fortune at the global box office, we will probably get even more installments down the line.

Though there are a number of staple heroes in the franchise, such as Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), each movie beyond the first one introduces new characters, some of whom have gone on to become fan-favorites.

With the exception of child characters and fallen heroes, here are all the main heroes from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, ranked from worst to best.

17. Amanda Kirby

While far from the worst character of all time, Jurassic Park III’s Amanda Kirby (Téa Leoni) is still incredibly annoying. From the moment she steps off the plane onto Site B/Isla Sorna and screams into the jungle using a megaphone, to the moment she laughs at the fact that a number of pteranadons have escaped their aviary because she left the gate wide open, she is a character of very few redeeming qualities. With all that said, she is clearly a very loving mother!

16. Dr. Sarah Harding

Many fans of The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) would consider it sacrilege to have anything bad said about Dr. Sarah Harding (Julianne Moore), but the truth is that she’s just as stupid as the villains in the movie. Despite being a paleontologist who studies hyenas on the African plains, Sarah makes some seriously questionable decisions in the film, such as not getting rid of a shirt that’s soaked in a juvenile rex’s blood, which results in its parents killing many campers.

15. Paul Kirby

Jurassic Park III has its fair share of annoying characters (but then so do the Jurassic World movies). Not only is Amanda Kirby infuriating to watch, her ex-husband Paul Kirby (William H Macy) also feels like a character who’s been lifted straight out of The Simpsons (1989). While he does provide some laughs in the film, he is essentially the human villain of the movie, having tricked Dr. Alan Grant into visiting Site B/Isla Sorna.

14. Vivian Krill

It might seem odd to include Vivian Krill (Lauren Lapkuss) on this list, but seeing as she’s one of the Jurassic World control room technicians who helps to ensure that the evacuation is as smooth as possible when the Indominus Rex escapes, it seems only fair. She might not have much else to do in the 2015 sequel, but she does go on to work for the CIA’s “Dangerous Species Division” between Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World Dominion!

13. Zia Rodriguez

Remember what we just said about the Jurassic World movies having annoying characters? Well, look no further than Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s Zia Rodriguez (Daniella Pineta), the paleo-veterinarian who, until visiting Isla Nublar, had never even seen a real dinosaur! Zia isn’t a terrible character by any means, but her passive aggressive back-and-forth gets annoying fast. Fortunately, she’s redeemed during her brief role in Jurassic World: Dominion.

12. Franklin Webb

It’s only right that we pair Franklin Webb (Justice Smith) with Zia Rodriguez, seeing as they’re both introduced in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. But you might be wondering why he’s one place above Zia considering how insufferable he is in the fifth movie in the series, as he’s terrified of everything! But the truth is that we find his screams provide some much-needed levity in an otherwise very bleak installment.

11. Lowery Cruthers

Like Vivian Krill, Lowery Carruthers (Jake Johnson) is a Jurassic World control room technician, but he brings a lot more to the table than his co-worker (lots of plastic toy dinosaurs, to be specific). Not only does Lowery make some clever fourth-wall references to the original Jurassic Park (1993), he also has some Dr. Ian Malcolm-esque one liners about chaos. He’s a pretty funny character too, and without him, we’d have never seen Rexy take on the Indominus Rex!

10. Nick Van Owen

Nick Van Owen (Vince Vaughn) is yet another character from The Lost World: Jurassic Park who’s a fan-favorite. The trouble is that he becomes just as detrimental to Dr. Ian Malcolm’s expedition to Site B/Isla Sorna as Dr. Sarah Harding does. While releasing the dinosaurs from InGen’s camp does prevent the company from taking them from the island, bringing the juvenile t-rex back to his own camp gets the beloved Eddie Carr (Richard Schiff) horribly killed.

9. Billy Brennan

In Jurassic Park III, Billy Brennan (Alessandro Nivola) is Dr. Alan Grant’s paleontologist-protégé, whom Grant invites along on the expedition to Site B/Isla Sorna. While Billy also gets someone killed in the film (by stealing raptor eggs to sell on the black market), he’s still a fairly likable character. However, he’d have been a lot more memorable had the pteranadons actually killed him (which would have been the case, had the actor not negotiated his character’s life).

8. Barry Sembène

Barry Sembène (Omar Sy) is criminally underused in Jurassic World, but be that as it may, he’s still one of the best characters in it. Colleague to Owen Grady, this animal behaviorist clearly cares about his raptors, and is just as brave as Owen, as he joins him and the raptors in the jungle to take on the Indominus Rex. Luckily, we see him in return in Jurassic World Dominion as a French Intelligence operative, this time taking on the deadly Atrociraptors.

7. Ramsay Cole

In Jurassic World Dominion, Ramsay Cole (Mamoudou Athie) works for Biosyn Genetics, alongside CEO Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott). At first, we’re not quite sure what to make of him (is he just another corporate bad guy?), but as the film goes on, it becomes clear that he’s a whistle-blower intent on exposing Biosyn’s crooked work. Ramsay is an instantly likable newcomer to the franchise, and we hope to see him return in the inevitable seventh installment.

6. Kayla Watts

Ex air force pilot Kayla Watts (DeWanda Wise) is one of the best things about the latest sequel Jurassic World Dominion, and unlike many other characters on this list, she has a character arc, going from being a turn-a-blind-eye pilot for Biosyn to a redeemed hero who helps Owen Grady and Claire Dearing get to Biosyn’s HQ in Italy’s Dolomites to rescue Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon). She also has Indiana Jones and Han Solo vibes.

5. Owen Grady

Owen Grady is one of the staple characters of the Jurassic World movies, and when we meet him in Jurassic World as the on-site raptor trainer, we instantly warm to him. He’s also the kind of guy you’d want to be around if you were trapped on an island where dinosaurs are loose. And though Owen doesn’t have much of an arc in any of the three movies he’s in, we’re just happy watching him ride his motorcycle alongside raptors (or outrun them on the streets of Malta).

4. Claire Dearing

Claire has the biggest character arc of anyone in the entire Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise. In Jurassic World, she goes from being a corporate stiff to a maternal figure. By the time we get to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, she’s an activist for dinosaur rights, and Jurassic World Dominion finds her having unofficially adopted Maisie Lockwood. Here’s to hoping she returns as a legacy character in a future movie, as Bryce Dallas Howard previously expressed in an interview.

3. Dr. Alan Grant

We first meet Dr. Alan Grant in the original Jurassic Park, as a grumpy paleontologist who wants nothing to do with kids, yet winds up helping siblings Lex Murphy (Arianna Richards) and Tim Murphy (Joe Mazzello) survive Isla Nublar. We’re reunited with him in Jurassic Park III, and more recently in Jurassic World Dominion, in which he goes through a bit of an arc, becoming more active than passive, as he decides to join Dr. Ellie Sattler on more globe-trotting adventures.

2. Dr. Ellie Sattler

There’s no shortage of strong feminist characters in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies, and leading the gang is Dr. Ellie Sattler, who, like Grant, appears in the original Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, and Jurassic World Dominion. Despite having a tiny role in the third film, Ellie has a great deal to do in Jurassic World Dominion, whether it’s fighting a horde of locusts, Dimetrodons, or the enormous Giganotosaurus!

1. Dr. Ian Malcolm

Dr. Ian Malcolm is the mathematician (or self-described “chaotician”) responsible for some of the best lines in the entire Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise, whether it’s his iconic rant in the original 1993 film, or one of his many warnings in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, or even in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Malcolm is also the most hilarious character of the lot, and is at his kookiest in Jurassic World Dominion.

As per the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment website, here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt –alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), DeWanda Wise (Kayla), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

How would you rank all the above characters? Let us know in the comments down below!