Bryce Dallas Howard Teases ‘Jurassic World 4’, Says It Will Have a “Different Cast”

Jurassic World Dominion (2022) has grossed over $985 million worldwide, and despite being touted as the “epic conclusion” to the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise, it would seem that another installment is now inevitable. In other words, it looks like Jurassic World 4 is happening.

In an interview with People, Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World movies, including the latest sequel Jurassic World Dominion, has shed some new light on the future of the franchise, which has been up in the air for some time.

Previously, producer Frank Marshall hinted at the possibility of future movies. However, more recently, Chris Pratt, who plays Owen Grady in all three Jurassic World movies, seemed to confirm that Jurassic World Dominion is indeed the final installment in the franchise.

Now, Bryce Dallas Howard has seemingly confirmed that Jurassic World 4 is actually happening. Not only that, but she also suggests that the next sequel will mostly feature an all-new cast, as opposed to bringing back characters from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies.

Here’s what she said in her recent interview:

“It’s very sad to say goodbye to something so wonderful. But also, I’m very excited for the folks who will carry the Jurassic saga forward, you know? It will be with a largely different cast and all of that, and that’s something that is to be celebrated. I know as a fan what I want to see moving forward, and I hope it comes to fruition, I really do.”

Howard’s comments are intriguing to say the least. While most fans will expect a sequel that follows on from Jurassic World Dominion, it looks like a future movie may mark the beginning of a new era. After all, the latest sequel was marketed as “the end to the Jurassic era.”

With that said, in another recent interview with Coming Soon, when asked if she would be interested in returning as a “legacy character” in the same way Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) do in Jurassic World Dominion, Howard said the following:

“Yes. That’s such a special thing, and it’s so rare for an actor to get to experience that, to revisit a character again and again. In addition to that, it’s like decades between…”

DeWanda Wise, who plays Kayla Watts in the latest film, was also in the interview with Howard. Her response to the question was similar:

“And to really think like, ‘What, what has happened?’ It’s one thing to build a character backstory and more to like have built one the first time and then like constructing like, ‘Oh right, what happened after that?’ because all of us had such ownership, you know? If you talk to Laura Dern about Ellie Sattler and what happened, in that space between [Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Dominion], it’s just amazing. It’s really cool.”

Jurassic World 4 is yet to actually be confirmed, and it should also be noted that Howard says that she hopes it will “come to fruition.” Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine that Universal Studios will turn their noses at the huge dent Jurassic World Dominion has made at the box office.

Jurassic World Dominion is the second highest-grossing film of 2022, with Top Gun: Maverick (2022) at number one. Both movies have surpassed Marvel Cinematic Universe hits such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

There are many other directions the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise could take, though, such as a live-action Jurassic World television series and a Jurassic Park prequel trilogy. Like Star Wars and Marvel, storytelling within this franchise doesn’t always need to be linear.

The Netflix animated show Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (2020) has also come to an end, so there is currently no new Jurassic content on the horizon. But never say never — as Bryce Dallas Howard seems to suggest, this isn’t the end for the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise.

As per the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment website, here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt –alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), DeWanda Wise (Kayla), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

Jurassic World Dominion follows Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). And the latest sequel is now yours to own on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K UHD, with 14 minutes of never before seen footage.

Would you like to see the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World actors return for another sequel, or would you prefer a new cast? Let us know in the comments down below!