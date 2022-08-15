‘Jurassic World Dominion’ VFX Artist Reveals Bizarre Reason Why the “Scooter Guy” Was Eaten

The Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise isn’t shy when it comes to having humans end up on the wrong side of the food chain. And while the Jurassic World Trilogy is much less violent than the Jurassic Park Trilogy, it still has some pretty horrifying moments that are hard to forget.

In fact, Jurassic World (2015) features perhaps the most gratuitous death in the entire franchise. While not violent per se, watching Jurassic World assistant Zara Young (Katie McGrath) get tortured by pteranadons before being eaten alive by the mosasaur seems a bit much.

As for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), pretty much everyone who winds up on the dinosaurs’ menu in that film deserves it. But when it comes to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), there’s one dinosaur-victim whose death definitely leaves viewers feeling a little shocked!

The “scooter guy” is just an ordinary man who’s innocently exploring the streets of Malta on his scooter when he finds himself caught between an allosaurus and a carnotaurus. But before he gets a chance to see them, the former dinosaur plucks him from his ride and swallows him whole!

The scene takes place during the Malta sequence, which finds Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) looking for Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) at a dinosaur black market, before being pursued through the streets by atrociraptors.

While the scooter guy is hardly being rooted for by fans, following the release of Jurassic World in 2015, director Colin Trevorrow did respond to the criticism of Zara’s “unnecessary” death in the film in an interview with Jurassic Outpost podcast (uncovered by HitFix). He said:

“Zara was about trying to surprise moviegoers, who I think can see everything coming. We’re all screenwriters. We’re all screenwriters, and an earned death — that’s a screenwriting term — to me, unearned death is the definition of terror.”

It’s a pretty solid argument — after all, “unearned deaths” are what help make the first two Jurassic Park movies terrifying. Think about it — seeing nice guy Eddie Carr (Richard Schiff) get torn in two by t-rexes in The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) is still pretty horrifying.

So, if you’ve been wondering whether or not Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow is just plain cruel, think again, because in an interview with Screen Rant, the movie’s VFX supervisor David Vickery explained exactly why the scooter guy was eaten by dinosaurs.

Check out Vickery’s statement below regarding the “scooter” scene in Jurassic World Dominion:

“The guy on the scooter is a competition winner, he won a competition to be eaten by a dinosaur. I think in pre-production, Chris had announced this competition and everybody entered and this guy won, so my kind of memory of that whole thing is that we got lumped with this idea that suddenly we were creating some sort of composite to get a guy from America who’d won a competition into a plate that was in Malta. We had to work out how we could put that all together with visual effects. [Laughs] So the scooter meme thing missed me, I’ll have to look it up now.”

So, it turns out the actor who played the scooter guy simply won a competition to get eaten by a dinosaur. Who saw that coming? Although it isn’t the first time the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise has included such a gag, as The Lost World: Jurassic Park sees screenwriter David Koepp get eaten by a t-rex during the San Diego sequence.

As per the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment website, here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt –alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), DeWanda Wise (Kayla), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

Jurassic World Dominion will be yours to own on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K UHD on August 16, with 14 minutes of never before seen footage.

