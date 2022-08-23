Colin Trevorrow Discusses the Possibility of ‘Jurassic World 4’ Being R-Rated

Until recently, it was assumed that Jurassic World Dominion (2022) was the final entry in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise. The film was marketed as such, and even Chris Pratt, who plays Owen Grady in the Jurassic World movies, seemingly confirmed this was the case.

However, deep down, we all took it with a grain of salt. After all, producer Frank Marshall — who undoubtedly knows more than the actors — previously suggested that the franchise has a future. And when you look at Jurassic World Dominion‘s box office figures, well, the writing’s on the wall.

Related: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ VFX Artist Reveals Bizarre Reason Why the “Scooter Guy” Was Eaten

Jurassic World Dominion has grossed just shy of $1 billion at the global box office, making it the second highest-grossing film of 2022. While it falls short of its two predecessors Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), that’s still a huge profit.

Now, to no surprise whatsoever, it seems that there is another installment on the way. Whether it’s Jurassic World 4 or some other continuation — perhaps a live-action Jurassic World TV series — is not yet known, but the evidence is starting to stack up.

Related: Did You Know That ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ Is Actually a Remake?

In a recent interview with People, Bryce Dallas Howard seemingly confirmed that another sequel is happening, which will have a “largely different cast” than the previous movies. And now, director Colin Trevorrow has hinted at a possible R-rated Jurassic movie!

In an interview with Collider, while discussing the Jurassic World Dominion “Extended Edition” release, when asked if the studio would ever allow an R-rated entry in the franchise, here’s what Trevorrow said in response:

“It’s hard to answer that question. I don’t know. I do know that if we made ‘A Quiet Place’, if we made a hard R really scary version, potentially very contained, I know I’d want to see that movie. If a parent took their kid to that movie and horrified them for life, I know that would be a problem.”

Related: Ian Malcolm Finally Rights a Major Wrong In ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Trevorrow elaborated, adding that an R-rated Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movie can’t be ruled out, and that it would have to be done under the right circumstances. He said:

“Look, I don’t want to put any cuffs on whoever has a vision for this in the future. All I know is that people love dinosaurs, people love movies with dinosaurs in them, and I know people love the world that Michael Crichton created. The reason why there are dinosaurs and humans in the same place, that sci-fi idea, it’s a brilliant idea. From there, I feel like someone else should come to us.”

Related: 7 Things We Need From an Open World ‘Jurassic Park’ Game

The director was also asked about where he thinks Universal Pictures will take the franchise going forward. Referring to how the Jurassic World Trilogy was designed to tell the story about humans living in a world with dinosaurs, he said:

“Marvel tells stories that are not about superheroes — they’re about people in a world in which they’re superheroes. That was the most important thing for me, is to make that transition so that when a younger filmmaker comes in, whoever comes in now and has a vision, they’re able to have a vision within this new construct. The breadth of stories, the diversity of stories, and experiences [that] we can have in the new world we’ve created is going to be an advantage to that filmmaker.”

Related: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Features Two ‘Lost World’ Characters You Definitely Missed

While the idea of an R-rated entry in a PG-13 franchise seems a little far-fetched, let’s not forget that the source material — the late Michael Crichton’s novels “Jurassic Park” (1990) and “The Lost World” (1995) — are incredibly violent, and lean more towards an R-rating than PG-13.

And then there’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is essentially a horror movie set in a gothic mansion. Maybe a future installment won’t even feature dinosaurs at all, something that was hinted at in Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 4.

Related: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Gets an R-Rated Reboot

A Jurassic Park prequel trilogy could even be the way to go, which could focus on the horrors of Site B/Isla Sorna before the island is evacuated. And should the franchise continue forward, with dinosaurs now roaming the Earth, there are so many different stories that can be told.

Either way, there’s plenty of room for horror, and there are more than enough terrifying dinosaur villains in the franchise. Who knows what the future of Jurassic Park/Jurassic World looks like, but one thing’s for certain — no studio can afford to turn a blind eye at $1 billion worldwide.

Related: Marvel Director Potentially Rebooting ‘Scooby-Doo’ With R-Rated Movie

So here’s to hoping we get something completely different next time around (anything that isn’t as family-friendly as animated show Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous would be good enough for us). And besides, this franchise is no stranger to horror, considering how many dinosaur-related deaths span all six movies!

As per the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment website, here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World Dominion:

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live — and hunt –alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

Related: Did You Know That ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ Is Actually a Remake?

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow and stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), DeWanda Wise (Kayla), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), and Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler).

Jurassic World Dominion follows the four previous Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies — Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Related: The Ultimate ‘Jurassic Park’ Viewing Guide

The film is now available to watch on demand, and will soon be out on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K HD.

Would you like to see an R-rated Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movie? Let us know in the comments down below!