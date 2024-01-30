Marvel Cinematic Universe Loses Major Star

In surprising news, a beloved Hollywood star is stepping away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it seems that a replacement has already been found.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with some of the most exciting superhero performances of all time, including Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

One of the most exciting Marvel Studios projects on the way is Thunderbolts. Directed by Jake Schreier, the titular team is meant to be Marvel’s answer to the Suicide Squad.

The film stars Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent/John Walker), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Harrison Ford (General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross).

With a cast this stacked, it’s no wonder that fans are excited for the movie to come to theaters in 2025. However, one of the most popular stars has unfortunately decided to leave Thunderbolts and the MCU.

Beloved Hollywood Actor Steps Away From ‘Thunderbolts’ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe

As previously reported, Ayo Edebiri, most known for her starring roles in The Bear (2022-present) and Bottoms (2023), was set to appear in Thunderbolts as Erin, the “competent” assistant to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Unfortunately, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) actor is no longer involved with the movie.

This information was reported by Deadline, which stated that the Theater Camp (2023) star is leaving the film due to scheduling conflicts caused by production delays following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, it looks like Marvel Studios have already found a replacement.

Erin will now be played by Geraldine Viswanathan, who is most well-known for her performances in Blockers (2018), Miracle Workers (2019-2023), and Bad Education (2019). This follows news Steven Yeun is also leaving the film for the same reason. He has been replaced by Lewis Pullman.

While it is certainly sad that Edebiri will no longer be involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Viswanathan is an excellent replacement, especially given her comedic talents. Needless to say, Thunderbolts remains a movie to keep an eye on.

What do you think of the casting change?