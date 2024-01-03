Fan-Favorite Actor Drops Out of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

As anticipation continues to build for Marvel’s Thunderbolts (2025), a disheartening rumor has spread that one of its most beloved actors has dropped out of the film.

Related: Marvel Star Says ‘Thunderbolts’ “Is Different,” Confident “It’s Gonna Be Good”

Thunderbolts is set to be one of the most exciting films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely because of its all-star cast. This includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

Needless to say, fans are excited to see Marvel’s version of the Suicide Squad make its official appearance in the MCU. However, if rumors are to be believed, it will be without one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood today.

Steven Yeun Won’t Play Sentry in ‘Thunderbolts’

According to a report from X (formerly Twitter) user @rDCULeaks, Steven Yeun has dropped out of the upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts. Yeun, an Academy Award-nominated actor known for playing Glenn in The Walking Dead (2010-2022) and the titular hero in Invincible (2021-present), was going to play Sentry, the film’s villain and Marvel’s answer to Superman.

This comes as a shock to many fans who were excited to see the Nope (2022) actor take on one of the most interesting characters in Marvel Comics. One of the most upset was another Marvel scooper, @DanielRPK, who had previously shared, “I have seen Steven Yeun trying his Sentry suit, and let me tell you, it might be the best superhero suit we’ve seen in the MCU.” Today, he simply Tweeted a frowny face.

[MARVEL SCOOP] EXCLUSIVE: Steven Yeun has dropped out of ‘Thunderbolts’. pic.twitter.com/FyXTlJr9Rz — DCULeaks (@rDCUleaks) January 2, 2024

Related: Avengers Actor Hospitalized in Hit and Run

This rumor has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter later that day. While no official reason was given, it was suggested that delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes led to the deal falling through.

Losing Yeun is a huge loss for the MCU given his talent and massive popularity. Hopefully, this will be the least of Marvel Studios’ worries in 2024.

Who would you like to see play Sentry instead? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!