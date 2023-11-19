‘Walking Dead’ Star Cast in Marvel Cinematic Universe

After an accidental reveal in an interview, one of the stars from The Walking Dead (2010-2022) has been officially cast as one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has no shortage of powerful teams made up of iconic superheroes. Most recently, audiences were introduced to The Marvels, made up of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonnah Parris), and Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Then there’s the Guardians of the Galaxy, made up of Starlord (Chris Pratt), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Gamorah (Zoe Saldaña), and Groot (Vin Diesel).

Then, of course, you have the Avengers, which is made up of pretty much every hero that has appeared in a Marvel studio film. This includes Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

According to the slate for the MCU, there are plenty more teams to come from Marvel Comics. While most people are excited about the Fantastic Four, another interesting team is the Thunderbolts, made up of the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and President Thaddeus “Thunder” Ross (Harrison Ford).

While the team is almost entirely made up of people we’ve seen before, there are still some new heroes to meet. And it looks like one of the most powerful heroes in Thunderbolts (2025) will be played by one of the most memorable actors from arguably the best comic book TV show ever made.

‘Walking Dead’ and ‘Invincible’ Creator Accidentally Reveals Marvel Cinematic Universe Casting

During a drawing session and conversation with David Finch, comic book legend Robert Kirkman, who created The Walking Dead and Invincible (2022-present), accidentally revealed that Steven Yeun, an actor and friend who appears in both series, had been cast as Sentry in the upcoming MCU film Thunderbolts.

“My good friend Steven Yeun is playing Sentry in a movie,” he casually dropped. “Yeah, he called me; he went in for a costume fitting. I hope I’m not…I don’t think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don’t know, maybe. We’ll see. I don’t care. I don’t work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me?”

Kirkman continued, “Yeah, he called me, and he said, ‘I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.’ He said he was at the costume fitting and was like, ‘Aww, crap. I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue.'”

Steven Yeun had his breakthrough performance in AMC’s The Walking Dead as Glenn Rhee, one of the most popular characters in the Walking Dead universe, alongside Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Since then, Steven Yeun’s career has exploded, taking memorable parts in Jordan Peele‘s Nope (2022), Invincible, Okja (2017), Beef (2023), and Minari (2020). His performance in Minari earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

While he isn’t the first Walking Dead alum to be featured in the MCU–that honor belongs to Michael Rooker as Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)–he is an exciting addition to Marvel and will bring an exciting, new energy to Sentry, one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel Comics.

Who is Sentry?

Mor normally known as Robert Reynolds, Sentry is a Superman-like hero who is said to have the “power of one million exploding suns.” His powers are derived from a super soldier serum, something that has become incredibly common in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, the thing that separates him from every other hero is his arch-nemesis: The Void. While Sentry is all about the sun and light, The Void is all about darkness. Most importantly, The Void is revealed to also be Robert Reynolds. For every good and heroic deed committed by Sentry, The Void must do an act of malice.

This is going to create an incredible dynamic, especially if Steven Yeun gets the opportunity to play both characters. And seeing the variety of roles that Yeun has played in the past, it seems like he is the perfect choice for Robert Reynolds. Hopefully, this casting will be more well-received than a more recent rumor going around the internet.

