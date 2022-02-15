People REALLY Want ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchison to Join the MCU

Alan Ritchison is currently in the news for his role as Jack Reacher in Amazon Prime Video’s popular Reacher series, but the actor is actually no stranger to super hero franchises.

Ritchison previoulsy portrayed Arthur Curry (AC)/Aquaman on the hit series Smallville and played Hank Hall/Hawk on DC’s Titans. He also voiced Aquaman in the animated movie, Justice League: The New Frontier.

Now, Marvel fans want the popular actor to jump ship from the DCEU and make his way to Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. People are so invested in this, in fact, that social media has begun blowing up with ideas for who Ritchison could play in the MCU.

Playing off the fact that Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is supposed to unleash a host of alternate versions of MCU characters — including, perhaps, replacing Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark with Tom Cruise— Abe wrote:

Just watched the first two episodes [of Reacher] and I’m hooked. Good show. As an aside, Alan Ritchson would make a good Thor. Since Marvel is now going with the multiverse I think they should bring him into the MCU as an alternate version of Thor.

A user going by Arthur Fonzarelli Jr wrote specifically to Thor franchise director Taika Waititi:

Dear @TaikaWaititi, Please consider casting @alanritchson as #Flash in your upcoming #FlashGordon movie. Sincerely, Not Alan Ritchson’s mum #Marvel #FlashbackFriday #Gordon

Devin Miller has a lot of ideas for who Ritchison could play as the MCU moves forward:

So If Alan Ritchson were in The MCU, who would you all want him to portray as? My picks are the Marvel superheroes like either Captain America, or the Young Hank Pym who becomes Giant Man. Or maybe Cain Marko whose the Juggernaut.

SuperheroesInColor opened the floor to his followers, asking:

Just finished Reacher this weekend and didn’t recognize Alan Ritchson from Smallvile and Titans, what marvel character would you cast him for in a series?

Suggestions included “Time to make this guy Sentry [a role Sons of Anarchy’s Ryan Hurst is vying for], Hyperion, or Doc Samson,” “I’d dig Sabretooth or Maverick,” and “I can see him as Marvel’s Hercules.”

For now, of course, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his team have not confirmed that Ritchison will ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that isn’t stopping fans from hoping.

The official description of Reacher Season 1 reads:

When retired Military Police Officer Jack Reacher is arrested for a murder he did not commit, he finds himself in the middle of a deadly conspiracy full of dirty cops, shady businessmen and scheming politicians. With nothing but his wits, he must figure out what is happening in Margrave, Georgia. The first season of Reacher is based on the international bestseller, Killing Floor by Lee Child.

Who do you think Alan Ritchison should play in the MCU?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and the five series in Marvel's Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Marvel's What If…?, and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.