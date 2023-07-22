Sneak Peak Drops for New Season of ‘Invincible’

Comic book writer, Robert Kirkman, cemented his legacy with the TV adaptation of the culture-defining series, The Walking Dead. The show was a monumental achievement that made a comic book-based story must-see television. Its dedicated fans helped carry the original series to 11 seasons, that would also lead to other spin-offs. It revolutionized zombie horror and is ranked as the sixth most watched TV series of all time. So Amazon Prime decided to partner with Kirkman to continue his comic brand, but focused on the ever popular superhero genre. Invincible was a dark and violent tale that was like Disney’s Sky High (2005), but if the protagonist existed in a world designed by Quentin Tarantino. The unique combination found an audience as fans assembled at Comic-Con International to be updated on the future of the celebrated series.

Invincible Season 1 centered around a benevolent teenage superhero-in-training, Mark Grayson (Steven Yuen), who does not know that his beloved, Superman-like father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) did not come to save Earth, but methodically conquer it. This brutal take on superheroes captivated viewers and was a massive hit for the streaming platform. The balance between irreverent humor, violent action sequences and expressed themes of Existentialism, Moral Reasoning, and family trauma made the animated series stand out. Kirkman led the panel as he revealed what is in store for the acclaimed, meme-able franchise.

He updated the Invincible fanbase with:

Season 2 of Invincible will debuted its first eight episodes on November 3, 2023.

New celebrity voiceovers will be coming to Season 2, like the legendary Peter Cullen, voice of Optimus Prime.

Concept art for some of Season 2’s characters

A visual novel-style, choice-based video game that is in development.

An immersive Invincible-themed board game

Omni-Man will be an exclusive playable fighter in the next “Mortal Kombat” video game.

A new Invincible collectible figure at the Good Smiles Booth (#4045) at Comic-Con.

A brand new trailer and standalone episode starring fan-favorite, Atom Eve, that bridges the gap between seasons.

It has been a two year wait since the first season debuted, but this new content will keep that fanbase content until Season 2 arrives later in the year. Robert Kirkman also addressed and lent his support to the Writers strike. His attendance was explained with the fact that the second season was already completed before the strike. As co-creator of the comic and executive producer of the animated show, he was passionate about updating fans on what they can expect from the world of Invincible.

The new season of Invincible is set to premiere on November 3, 2023 on Amazon Prime. Here is the sneak peak for Season 2:

What did you think of these updates? Are you excited for the second season?