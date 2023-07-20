Comic-Con Leaving California, Heading to Conservative State

The international mecca of pop culture fan conventions, San Diego Comic-Con 2023, has finally arrived and is set to attract passionate fanbases from all over the world. The convention has had a slow comeback since returning from the pandemic. Even though last year’s event had a promising turnout, the ongoing Actors and Writers strike has affected which studios and actors have been willing to come down to promote their latest high profile projects. Veterans of the fan event know that San Diego has continuously battled to keep Comic-Con in their city as other metropolises have propositioned a potential move. The day has finally come as the non-profit entertainment event will be taking its notoriety to Florida.

Comic-Con International in San Diego announced that they will be partnering with Royal Caribbean and Entertainment Cruise Productions to bring to life — Comic-Con: The Cruise. It will be a new fan experience that will bring every fanbase and content creator together for a five-day voyage from Tampa Bay, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico. Attendees will board the luxurious Royal Caribbean Cruise liner, Serenade of the Seas, as this new fan event will plan to attract premier talent, along with many other exclusive experiences.

This is not the first nautical undertaking by Comic-Con as they offered the Fan2Sea Cruise in 2017 that followed a similar structure. Comic book legends such as Scott Snyder (“Superman: Unchained,” “Swamp Thing”), Tim Sale (“Batman: The Long Halloween”), Frank Miller (“300” & “Daredevil: Reborn”), Phil Noto (“Star Wars: Poe Dameron”) and Laura Martin (“Civil War”) were some of the notable panelists. It also featured some of the stars from Strangers Things, like Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and David Harbour.

Comic-Con: The Cruise promises to be a celebrated addition to Comic-Con International that will be a place for devoted fans can create lifelong memories and forge new friendships through a shared love of the popular arts. Attendees will be available to interact with actors, authors, artists and other creators unlike any other venue. It teased a variety of experiences and activities that will include:

Themed nighttime parties with a live band and DJs

Tabletop and video gaming tournaments

Popular Arts trivia contests

Cosplay fan community events

Q&A panel sessions

Celebrity meet and greets

Autograph signings and photo ops

Royal Caribbean will also offer top-rate room accommodations, a Vegas-style casino, a lounge side pool, a 40 foot rock climbing wall, a mini golf green, a spa and lastly, high-end food service and bars. Cabins will have a starting rate of $990 per person, which will include the room, activities, and access to every performance, panel, and party.The new Comic-Con will set sail from February 5 – 9, 2025 with more information available on their website.

What do you think of having Comic-Con as a cruise? Would you want to go?