‘Stranger Things’ Could Recast Eleven This Year

Later this year, Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023) will premiere at the Phoenix Theater in London’s West End. The stage production is said to be canon with the flagship series, which last year saw its fourth season break several records on Netflix.

While the fifth and final season is a few years from release, and with the ongoing WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) strike causing delays in the writing process, the upcoming production will at least keep Stranger Things (2016) fans satisfied until it arrives.

There are even several Stranger Things spinoffs in development, from a comic book crossover to an anime series, but right now, all eyes are on The First Shadow, whose first official trailer dropped just a couple of weeks ago.

The teaser is a montage of the first four seasons of the Netflix series, which plays backward at high-speed on an old television set, with a tagline that reads, “The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next.”

Not only does this give us a clue as to what we can expect from The First Shadow, but it also appears to suggest that it will be connected to Stranger Things Season 5 in a significant way. Time will obviously play a major part in both stories, but to what extent?

Time travel isn’t something that can be ruled out of the Stranger Things universe. The series already deals with alternate dimensions, and time travel is hinted at several times throughout Season 4, from the grandfather clock to the reveal that the Upside Down is “stuck in the past”, and isn’t parallel with the real world.

As such, it’s not unreasonable to expect that it will have a part to play in The First Shadow. At the same time, the teaser may be simply referring to the show’s 1959 setting, but the emphasis on the grandfather clock is perhaps a major clue.

Instead of the likes of Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), The First Shadow will focus on the younger versions of Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Henry Creel, and even a fan-favorite character.

But whether the show will deal with literal time travel or not, it may feature one or more of the younger characters from the Netflix series. This could be in a “present day” setting, or they might appear via time travel, should this be the case.

The most likely character would be Eleven, whose psychic powers mean she has ties with the Upside Down, a potential conduit for time travel. However, if she does appear, she obviously won’t be played by Millie Bobby Brown.

Seeing Eleven appear in The First Shadow might seem unlikely, but the show is already recasting Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, and Henry Creel. Adding another Stranger Things character to the mix doesn’t involve the biggest stretch of the imagination.

Check out the trailer for The First Shadow below:

As per the official website for The First Shadow, here’s the synopsis:

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN… Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.

As per Netflix, here’s the synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things Seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix. There’s currently no release date for Season 5.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow premieres on December 14, 2023, with previews starting at the Phoenix Theatre on November 17.

Do you think Eleven will appear in Stranger Things: The First Shadow? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!