Upcoming ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off Shares First Look

The first of many upcoming Stranger Things spin-offs will be arriving this Summer, and now, we finally have our first look…

A lot is going on in the world of Hawkins and the Upside Down lately. Stranger Things Season 5 might be facing some significant delays due to the ongoing WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) strike, but that doesn’t mean the franchise isn’t continuing to expand.

There are many upcoming Stranger Things spin-offs in the works: there’s an anime series, a Saturday morning cartoon-inspired series, a live-action series, and a West End stage production arriving later this year called Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023).

Related: First Teaser For ‘Stranger Things’ Star’s Upcoming Prequel Revealed

The literary side of the franchise is just as busy. As well as a prequel novel that sees the return of Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn in Season 4), there’s a Stranger Things spin-off comic book crossover event from IDW Publishing and Dark Horse Comics around the corner.

“TMNT x Stranger Things” (2023) will see our young Hawkins heroes team up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in New York City as they battle a new threat that has emerged from the Upside Down. Check out the official synopsis below:

Eleven, Max, Dustin, Mike, Will, and Lucas are looking forward to a nonthreatening, fun-filled trip to New York City. With the gang hundreds of miles from Hawkins, they’re sure to catch a break this time! That is, until they encounter a threat both bizarre and familiar and some allies that are just bizarre! This summer, the kids from Hawkins meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Character

ComicBook.com has now shared an exclusive first look at the first issue in the upcoming Stranger Things spin-off series, with a series of panels lifted from the first issue showing the Ninja Turtles in action, alongside the Stranger Things ensemble. One key takeaway is that the Turtles resemble their 1980s Mirage Studios counterparts created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

Artist Fero Pe, who has worked on IDW’s long-running and ongoing “TMNT” comic book series, returns to lend his talents, with Cameron Chittock serving as a writer. You can check out the panels and the incredible cover art here.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Is Recasting Three of Its Main Characters

During the comic book’s press release, Chittock said, “I’ve loved the Ninja Turtles for quite literally as long as I can remember, and part of the brilliant alchemy of Stranger Things is that, ever since that first binge, it’s felt like it’s always been there. That’s a testament to [Kevin] Eastman, [Peter] Laird, and the [Matt and Ross] Duffer brothers, who tell stories that grab hold of you and don’t let go. Bringing their creations together is a surreal thrill, and we’re striving to fill every issue with moments worthy of their lofty standards. I can’t wait for fans to join us in 1985 to find out what’s lurking underneath New York.”

Related: Charlie Cox Wants These Non-Marvel Superheroes in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Pe added, “It feels incredible to be the artist of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things’. For the art on this project, I wanted to do something unique, inspired by the era when the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were created and the setting of the Stranger Things series. It’s a style close to the first ‘Turtles’ comics from Mirage. I hope that the fans of both worlds enjoy it very much!”

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for TMNT and Stranger Things. “TMNT x Stranger Things” issue #1 releases on July 12, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set to premiere in London’s West End on December 14, 2023.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) releases in theaters on July 31, while the ongoing comic book series “TMNT: The Last Ronin” (2020) will conclude in August with “The Lost Day.”

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Is Temporarily Replacing Its Main Character Lineup

Are you excited for the upcoming Stranger Things spin-off? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!