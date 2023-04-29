Early Footage of ‘Stranger Things’ Star’s New Prequel Revealed

Despite the fact Eddie Munson was killed off in the fourth season of Stranger Things (2016), you’ll be thrilled to know that actor Joseph Quinn is making a comeback in what has quickly become one of the highest-grossing sci-fi horror franchises.

During this year’s CinemaCon at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Paramount Pictures debuted their first look for the upcoming film A Quiet Place: Day One (2024), which will serve as a prequel to A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021).

The footage reportedly shows hundreds of meteorites showering down on New York City and destroying a bus which Joseph Quinn’s co-star Lupita Nyong’o is on, who then quickly hides underneath a car, where she encounters one of the sound-sensitive alien creatures.

The first two films grossed $647.4 million worldwide combined, and were written and directed by John Krasinski, who also starred. This time, Michael Sarnoski is in the director’s chair, with Krasinski as producer, who is also currently working on the threequel.

Joseph Quinn, who is headlining the new film alongside Marvel actress Lupita Nyong’o, has amassed a huge fanbase since his appearance in Stranger Things Season 4, which broke many records on Netflix last year. But despite the fact he was killed off, his character Eddie Munson will return in the form of a novelized Stranger Things prequel.

And now, Quinn himself will return to the world of sci-fi horror, this time battling aliens that hunt by the slightest of sounds, in what John Krasinski described while presenting the footage on stage at the CinemaCon event as “the loudest city in the world”.

Suddenly the Upside Down seems like a vacation…

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on March 8, 2024. It stars Joseph Quinn, Lupita Nyong’o, and Alex Wolff, while Djimon Hounsou will be reprising his role as “the Man on the Island” from A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place Part III (2025) is expected to hit theaters in 2025.

Meanwhile, there are several Stranger Things spin-offs in the works, including an anime series, an animated Netflix series, a live-action spin-off series, and a stage production titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023). There’s also a new comic book crossover in development titled “TMNT x Stranger Things” (2023).

Are you excited for A Quiet Place: Day One? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!