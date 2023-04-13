‘Stranger Things’ Prequel In the Works, Will Focus On Eddie Munson

The Duffer Brothers are doing what they can to expand the world of Stranger Things, as it was just announced that a new animated series will expand the world of Hawkins. However, another prequel is on the way and will focus on the life of the most beloved character the show has seen: Eddie Munson.

Stranger Things has become one of the most popular shows released by Netflix. The fourth season leaped into the record books by nearly beating out Squid Game. Squid Game currently holds the record for the most watched show on Netflix at 1.65 billion hours. Stranger Things Season 4 is #2 at 1.35 billion hours. This data is recorded as the first 28 days a property is on the streamer.

A huge reason why Stranger Things leaped up that much has to do with the storytelling and performances in the series. One of the best performances was from a new character called Eddie Munson, whom the world fell in love with. Munson is the heavy metal-loving leader of the Hellfire Club, which stole everyone’s hearts. Munso became the Dungeon Master of the crew, as Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) looked up to him as a mentor.

If you have not seen Stranger Things Season 4, look away, as the rest of this article will have spoilers.

The events that transpired at the end of the fourth season cemented Eddie Munson as the most critical sacrifice the series has seen. While playing a rendition of “Master of Puppets” by Metallica, Munson gave his life to save Dustin and the rest of the kids from Hawkins. The song was belted out of his electric guitar in the Upside Down while Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) bats swarmed Eddie, effectively ending his life. His final moment with Dustin is arguably the saddest of the entire series.

Now, Eddie Munson is set to receive the prequel treatment, which will recount how Munson ended up in Hawkins and as the leader of the kids from Stranger Things.

Entertainment Weekly announced that a prequel novel called Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus will be produced, which details Eddie Munson’s life two years before the events of Stranger Things Season 4 took place. Munson is set on trying to make it in the world of music and dealing with being an outcast in Hawkins. Though he befriends the Hellfire Club and becomes their de facto leader, Munson tries everything he can to escape the mundane life of living in Hawkins.

The story’s premise will follow Eddie Munson as he befriends a woman named Paige. Paige has successfully escaped Hawkins and becomes a Los Angeles record producer. Munson then tries to make money to record his guitar skills, though how he earns money might be because of nefarious purposes.

We imagine this will make plenty of fans happy, as Eddie Munson became a superstar character after his introduction to this world. Munson actor, Joseph Quinn, has also been given the same treatment. While everyone likely wants to see Munson get his spinoff series, this novel could be the first step in ensuring that happens.

We cannot wait to learn more about Eddie Munson, and we hope it leads to another series.

