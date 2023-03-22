‘Stranger Things’ Writers Tease Epic Final Season

The Stranger Things writers’ room Twitter account has teased what might happen in the final season, and it looks like it will be the biggest season yet.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Prequel Gets Release Date and Synopsis

When Stranger Things (2016-2024) was released, it quickly became a cultural phenomenon and has maintained that popularity ever since. Audiences can’t get enough of Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Lucas Sinclair, Max Mayfield, Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Steve Harrington, and others.

And that’s not even mentioning the countless beloved side characters that have met tragic ends, like Eddie Munson, Bob Newby, and Barbara. Poor, poor Barbara.

This has left fans clamoring for information regarding Stranger Things’ fifth and final season. And as of March 2023, there isn’t much to know.

In a Hollywood Reporter with the Duffer Brothers in November 2022, co-creator Matt Duffer said, “We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I’ve seen them cry were like budget meetings.”

Director Shawn Levy had a similarly vague response playing up the emotions of the final season.

“As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script — I’m paralyzed with fear that I’ll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic and there’s so much about the ’80s and the supernatural and the genre, it’s about these people, it’s about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that’s always been the lifeblood of Stranger Things.”

These cryptic comments have made fans worry about what will happen to their favorite characters in season five, and the writers are only adding fuel to the mysterious fire.

‘Stranger Thing’s Final Season is “Like Seasons One and Four Had a Baby”

Related: RUMOR: ‘Stranger Things’ OUT, New IPs IN at Universal Studios

In traditional Stranger Things fashion, the writers have been just as vague as the creators and directors regarding what will happen to our favorite residents of Hawkins, IN.

A recent tweet from Stranger Writers, the official Stranger Things writers’ room Twitter account, said, “Season 5 is like Seasons 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids.”

Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) March 21, 2023

There is more imagery in this Tweet than in anything mentioned before, which can lead to much more speculation.

Season one was a horror show built around children fighting a monster, like Stephen King’s It, and introduced the Demagorgon. Season four’s horror was much more psychological with Vecna and focused on character development.

Does this mean that season five will be the scariest season yet? Are we going to see multiple Upside Down creatures return? Or do they mean “injected with steroids” literally, and audiences are about to see a seriously buff Eleven?

There’s no way to know for sure. But there’s one thing we do know: Stranger Things season five is shaping up to be the biggest season yet.

What do you think is going to happen in Stranger Things season five? Which character do you think is going to die? Let us know in the comments below.