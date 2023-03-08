‘Stranger Things’ Star Reveals Surprising Filming Start Date For Season 5

At last weekend’s Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi (via Collider), Stranger Things (2016) star David Harbour revealed when Stranger Things Season 5 will finally start filming…

Stranger Things (2016) was practically an overnight success when it first launched on Netflix seven years ago (it feels like it may as well have been the eighties…). Since then, many of its stars have signed up to bigger projects, but none have flocked the nest just yet.

Instead, we’ll all have to watch a mass exodus of cast members when Stranger Things Season 5 finally arrives, as the Duffer brothers have long since confirmed that it is the final season of the show, and will wrap things up for Hawkins and its many heroes.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the show, was the first to admit that he didn’t think the show would survive beyond its first season, but how wrong he was. Season 4, which emerged from the Upside Down last year, broke many records for the streaming service.

While we have some idea as to when Stranger Things Season 5 will arrive on Netflix, owing thanks to Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler in the show (although it’s not great news), the Duffer brothers are yet to confirm when filming will finally get underway.

But now, Harbour, who recently said in an interview that it’s “time for it [Stranger Things] to end”, has confirmed when production on Season 5 will begin. Here’s what the actor said at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi (via Collider):

“We’re walking into season five. I’ve got a couple more months to train. We start shooting that in June, though, and that will be the final season. I did a lot of training for season four. He [Hopper] was in a very specific position, that Russian prison. It was about making him a different guy and sort of shedding a layer of himself physically, mentally, and emotionally. But now he’s back in town, he’s back in America where they have cheeseburgers, so he will be well-fed.”

So, filming will start in June, which means our theory that Stranger Things Season 5 probably won’t arrive on Netflix until 2024, possibly even 2025, is probably true. Harbour went on to reiterate the fact that he thinks the show has run its course, saying:

“Now we’re almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there’s a sadness there. But also, we’ve all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So, it is bittersweet but it’s definitely time.”

While we know little else about the upcoming season, Will Byers actor Noah Schnapp recently hinted that his character will be one of the main focuses. The Duffer brothers have also revealed the episode count for the final season, and have compared it to The Lord of the Rings in terms of scale and scope., which suggests that, somehow, it’s going to be even more epic than Season 4.

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour) (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things Seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix. A spin-off series is also currently in development.

How excited are you for Stranger Things Season 5? Let us know in the comments down below!