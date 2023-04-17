First Look at Beloved ‘Stranger Things’ Star’s Return In Upcoming Prequel

Your favorite Stranger Things (2016) star Joseph Quinn is back!

Ever since Stranger Things Season 4 came to an explosive end on Netflix, fans have been left heartbroken, as they were forced to watch the tragic death of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who wowed fans not only with his charming personality, but by blasting Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the Upside Down, a distraction that would allow the other characters to gain the upper-hand on Vecna/One/Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Munson’s death tore hearts in two, not unlike the supernatural earthquake that split the town of Hawkins right down the middle shortly after the teen’s brutal, tear-jerking death while in the arms of Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). Following Season 4’s ending, actor Joseph Quinn became an overnight sensation, and even got teary-eyed himself during a comic con, when he realized just how much fans loved his on-screen persona.

Fortunately, we have a lot to look forward to from Joseph Quinn, and though his Stranger Things character is indeed dead, Eddie Munson is set to return in the form of a novelized Stranger Things prequel. As for the British actor himself, he too will be appearing in a prequel, but not one that’s part of the Stranger Things universe — the film in question will actually be a prequel to A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021).

The two box office monster-hits star John Krasinski and his real-life wife Emily Blunt as a couple trying to survive with their children in a post-apocalyptic world that’s been ravaged by violent alien creatures which can detect their prey by the slightest of sounds. And now, A Quiet Place: Day One (2024) is set to continue expanding the world established in those films, although this time it will wind the clock back to when it all started.

And now, director Michael Sarnoski has shared a first-look photo of Joseph Quinn on the set of the upcoming film via Instagram, alongside Black Panther (2018) actress Lupita Nyong’o, who will also appear, with a caption that reads:

“Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn filming the Quiet Place prequel! Seated day one: @michael_sarnoski #LupitaNyongo #JosephQuinn #QuietPlace #QuietPlaceDayOne”

Nothing is known about the film’s premise, while Quinn’s and Nyongo’s characters also remain under wraps. John Krasinski, who wrote, directed, and starred in the first two films, this time finds himself in the producer’s chair, however, he’s also currently working on A Quiet Place Part III (2025), which is expected to hit theaters in 2025.

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released on March 8, 2024. It stars Joseph Quinn, Lupita Nyong’o, and Alex Wolff, while Djimon Hounsou will be reprising his role as “the Man on the Island” from A Quiet Place Part II.

Meanwhile, there are several Stranger Things spin-offs in the works, including an anime series, an animated Netflix series, a live-action spin-off series, and a stage production titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023).

Are you excited to see Joseph Quinn in A Quiet Place: Day One? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!