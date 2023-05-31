New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Trailer Predictably Angers Anti-Woke Mob With Race-Swapped Character

The official trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) is here, but it’s already angering some fans.

It’s really no surprise that the brand-new trailer for the upcoming Ninja Turtles reboot is already facing mounting backlash online, despite only having premiered just a few hours hour ago. The first trailer, which dropped a couple of months ago, was lambasted by some fans for featuring an African-American April O’Neil, the Ninja Turtles’ news reporter-friend (although this time, given her age, it seems she’s a budding journalist, maybe a podcaster).

Last time, Twitters and YouTubers took to calling out Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, and producer Seth Rogen for making Ninja Turtles “woke”, for depicting April O’Neil as Black, which isn’t even the first time the franchise has done this, as the most recent animated series Rise of the TMNT (2018) also features an African-American April. Not only that, but many believe she was of mixed ethnicity as far back as the original comic books.

Now, while Twitter is being flooded mostly with praise in the wake of the new trailer, there are some who are already criticizing it, and yes, it has everything to do with April O’Neil, as the trailer doesn’t shy away from giving us plenty of footage featuring the iconic character, along with many others, including, of course, the Ninja Turtles themselves, and several mutant characters, such as Seth Rogen’s Bebop and Ice Cube’s Superfly.

Check out the brand-new trailer for Mutant Mayhem below:

The trailer features a ton a ton of action, with CG animation that oozes Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), but this is the first time TMNT seems to be focusing on the more “teenage” aspect of the Turtles, with Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon), and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) feeling a lot more like people than just superheroes this time around.

The film follows six theatrical outings, in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), TMNT (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016), but this has the potential to become the best TMNT movie yet.

Unfortunately, some have already taken to Twitter to criticize the fact that April has been race-swapped. Even before the trailer dropped, one user accused Seth Rogen for having turned the film into The Little Mermaid (2023), referring, of course, to Disney’s brand-new live-action remake, which stars African-American actress Halle Bailey as the titular princess.

Twitter user @Bubba_GeekHero has said that “forced diversity is NOT evolution”, adding that “making her black is horsesh*t”:

Forced Diversity is NOT Evolution. For instance April O’Neil being made into a reporter as a parody parallel to lowest Lane is evolution of character. Making her black is horse$#!+ So they can lash out against real fans that call them out.

Now, in light of the trailer’s arrival, Twitter user @Dantromp_ has described these sorts of changes as “heartbreaking” and that the studio hadn’t “done their research” before the making the film, while also calling for a boycott:

It’s pretty stupid that if people don’t like the changes in the new #TheLittleMermaid and @TMNTMovie you’re called a racist. The changes are for inclusion and to keep the black community happy. Ariel and April O’Neil have never been black before the remakes and before #RiseoftheTMNT were made. It’s heartbreaking that classical franchises and the industry have now become woke with inclusion and studios haven’t done their research before making films and television shows. #boycottthelittlemermaid #boycotttteenagemutantninjaturtlesmutantmayhem

Another user, @SavageMoist, compared April to Lizzo, who also received similar backlash following her appearance in Season 3 of The Mandalorian (2019):

“That’s not April O’Neil, that’s Lizzo O’largeone”

User @TruthSerumMed said that the character change is “a slap in the face of all TMNT fans” (speak for yourself):

Turning April O’Neil into a fat girl and changing her race is a slap in the face of all TMNT fans. How would you feel about a MLK Jr. movie with a white MLK? It would be pretty stupid wouldn’t it?

Sadly, there are already several tweets just like these. But despite all their complaining, we’d find it hard to believe that these fans won’t be tempted to check out the film when it hits theaters this summer.

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Mutant Mayhem (2023) will now be released in theaters on August 2, 2023.

Do you think Mutant Mayhem will prove some fans wrong? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!