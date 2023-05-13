All 12 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Explained (Yes, 12!)

When one thinks of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the number four usually comes to mind, because, of course, there are four of them. Right? Well, traditionally, yes, there are four Ninja Turtles, but if you’re unfamiliar with the wider TMNT universe, you’ll be surprised to learn that there are actually 12 of them!

With the exception of characters such as Tokka, the mutant alligator snapping turtle who first appeared in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Secrets of the Ooze (1991), or Hun, the leader of the Purple Dragons who becomes a Ninja Turtle in the 2003 animated series, or the “Dark Turtles”, who also appear in that same series, here are all the Ninja Turtles.

Venus de Milo

Venus de Milo is a female Ninja Turtle who made her first appearance as a recurring character in the live-action television series Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997), and would also later appear alongside the other four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the Power Rangers in Space (1998) crossover episode “Shell Shocked”.

The Next Mutation retcons the Ninja Turtles’ origin story by adding Venus into the mix, suggesting that, after being exposed to mutagen with the other Turtles in the New York City sewers, she was mistakenly left behind by Master Splinter, and consequently wound up in China, before returning to the city years later as a somewhat naïve character.

However, it is stated in the series that none of the Turtles are biologically related, which allowed for some romantic connections between Venus and warring brothers Raphael and Leonardo. Last year, after a long absence from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, Venus de Milo returned, in IDW Publishing’s long-running comic book series.

In Issue # 127, a Frankenstein-like creature named Venus, created by a mad mutant surgeon, forms a strong connection with Donatello. Like her Next Mutation counterpart, Venus has mystical abilities, but unlike the live-action version, she’s much darker, and has some of her limbs missing, echoing, of course, the ancient Greek statue she’s named after.

Slash

Slash isn’t a character many fans are overly familiar with by name, but the chances are you’ll probably recognize his appearance, although it does change quite a bit between iterations. Slash, an oftentimes evil mutant (or alien) Ninja Turtle who’s either in partnership with the Foot Clan or the Mighty Mutanimals, has appeared in many versions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles over the years, from the original 1987 cartoon series to the 2003 series of the same name, and even the IDW Publishing comic books.

Jennika

Jennika is the second female Ninja Turtle in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe, but unlike Venus de Milo, she has only ever appeared in her own spin-off series as part of the IDW comic book universe — so far, at least. Unlike Venus, though, or any of the other Ninja Turtles for that matter, Jennika actually shares a common trait with Master Splinter.

With that said, it depends which version of Master Splinter we’re referring to. In many iterations, Splinter is depicted as having always been a rat, the pet of his old master Hamato Yoshi. And like the Turtles, Splinter was exposed to mutagen, which explains how he became an anthropomorphic version of his former-self.

In some incarnations, however, Splinter was actually human — in fact, he was Hamato Yoshi, who was transformed by the mutagen into a rat. Jennika, the female Ninja Turtle, is also formerly human — an ex-member of the Foot Clan, in fact — and only becomes a Ninja Turtle when Leonardo saves her life with a “mutagen transfusion”.

As a former Foot Soldier, Jennika carries many of her tough-girl traits into her new life as a Ninja Turtle, but she’s also very compassionate. Jennika sports a yellow bandana and her signature weapon are metal claws similar to The Shredder’s.

Donatello

We’ve no doubt whatsoever that you’re familiar with the four main Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, each of whom have, of course, appeared in every single iteration of TMNT since they first came about in the Mirage Comics in 1984.

So, naturally, you’ll be familiar with Donatello, who, as the infectious and eternally popular intro song to the 1987 cartoon states, “does machines”. Donatello is a tech whiz, whose vast knowledge of computer science and beyond almost always proves invaluable to the team.

Donnie sports a purple bandana and his signature weapon is the bo staff.

Leonardo

“Leonardo leads”, so there’s no need to guess what this Ninja Turtle’s position within the group is. However, while a seemingly perfect leader, like his three brothers, Leonardo has many faults, one of which usually translates into arrogance.

In short, Leo often considers himself to be a superior ninja to his fellow Turtles, and as such, can come across as self-righteous. But more often than not, both his head and heart are in the right place, even if he’s always locking horns with Raphael.

Leo sports a blue bandana and his signature weapons are two katana blades.

Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno

Meet the four brand-new Ninja Turtles, who have so far only appeared in the first three issues of IDW’s ongoing series “TMNT: The Last Ronin: Lost Years”, the follow-up to “The Last Ronin” (2020). Their names are Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno, two of whom are female, and they’re being raised by April O’Neil and her daughter Casey Marie Jones, in the old Turtles’ lair in the New York City sewers.

Unlike the main Ninja Turtles, however, these new characters are distinguishable largely by their shapes and sizes, and as yet aren’t sporting any color-coded bandanas or signature weapons. As at Issue #3, the four are still relatively young children, but by the time the fifth and final issue is released this summer, they’ll officially be Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Raphael

Raphael is “cool but rude”, although, in more recent years, his dry wit and sarcasm have been exchanged for a more brutish, hot-headed Ninja Turtle who’s in some serious need of some anger management. Nevertheless, Raph is one mean, green, fighting machine.

What really sets Raph apart from his brothers, though, isn’t necessarily his mean streak, or the fact that he’s sometimes depicted as being slightly bigger — it’s the fact that he’s always at war with Leonardo, and believes he should be the one leading the team.

Raphael sports a red bandana and his signature weapons are twin Sai.

Michelangelo

And last but not least is Michelangelo, “the party dude”. Mikey is usually depicted as the baby of the group, whether it’s due to his naivety or his general child-like ways (his brothers should cut him some slack, though — he is a teenager, after all).

But to say that Mikey hasn’t changed all that much since 1984 would be an outright lie — although it would have been pretty accurate up until 2020, which saw the release of IDW’s alternate timeline series “TMNT: The Last Ronin” (2020). But more on that next…

Michelangelo — The Last Ronin

Michelangelo is “The Last Ronin”, the last surviving Ninja Turtle living in a dystopian future where all his three brothers are long dead, as well as Master Splinter and vigilante partner-in-crime Casey Jones. IDW’s ongoing series is as bleak and as gritty as it sounds.

It makes perfect sense that Mikey becomes the titular warrior, as he’s the one Ninja Turtle you’d never expect to evolve into a serious, brooding loner. But he’s also incredibly nuanced in this story; haunted by the tragic events of his past, and taunted by the “ghosts” of his three dead brothers.

Check out the trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Mutant Mayhem (2023) will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.

