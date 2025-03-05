Original TMNT Character Officially Replaced With LGBTQ Ninja Turtle

Fans of the TMNT franchise who tend not to dabble in the comic books may need to brace themselves for a major change.

While 2023’s blockbuster 3D-animated reboot Mutant Mayhem has temporarily overshadowed previous films in the series, there are still some entries that remain as beloved as ever. Among them are the first live-action installment from 1990, and the 2007 3D-animated film that acts as both the fourth part in the original series and a standalone entry.

TMNT (2007) is widely considered a fan-favorite Turtles film. Despite a few shortcomings (a wafer-thin plot and forgettable villains), it has become a cult classic within the fandom, largely due to its authentic portrayal of the four brothers, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, and the fact that it honors the legacy of the first three live-action films.

Other elements of TMNT that are often praised are the iconic, rain-battered rooftop battle between Leo and Raph, and Raph’s armor-clad vigilante alias, the Nightwatcher.

Eager to continue battling New York City scum, Raphael creates the anti-hero alias but winds up locking blades with his own brother and leader, Leonardo, over it. While 2007’s TMNT failed to launch its own sequels due to Nickelodeon acquiring the rights to the franchise in 2009, the character Nightwatcher now lives on in another TMNT timeline.

Last year, IDW Publishing renewed its licensing deal with Paramount to continue releasing Ninja Turtles comic books.

So, as part of the TMNT franchise’s then-40th anniversary, several new stories were commissioned, with Marvel Comics and DC Comics writer Jason Aaron spearheading the launch, taking over from Sophie Campbell following her exit after “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Road to 150” (2024), the 150th issue in the IDW run.

Among those stories is the ongoing “Nightwatcher” series, alongside “Mutant Nation” and the flagship series, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” “Nightwatcher” sees the return of Jennika, often dubbed “the fifth Turtle,” the former female Foot Clan soldier who became exposed to the same mutagen that created the original half-shell heroes.

Now, after enjoying her two solo graphic novels, “Jennika” and “Jennika II”, she’s back to leading the action in “Nightwatcher”, which follows the character as she attempts to protect Mutant Town — a designated part of New York where human-born mutants are forced to live in fear — against dangerous enemies who wish to exploit them for their own personal gain.

However, not only is Jennika a female Ninja Turtle (though far from the first — that honor goes to Venus de Milo from the live-action TV series, Next Mutation), and not only is she now the owner of the Nightwatcher alias, taking the reins from Raphael, she’s also an LGBTQ+ character, which was revealed in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” #93 (2019).

There’s continued emphasis on her bisexuality in “Nightwatcher,” which focuses on her strained relationship with Sheena Murphy, a human-born mutant pig. Jennika brings much-needed diversity to TMNT and has broken new ground for LGBTQ+ representation in comics.

ince then, films like Mutant Mayhem have also shaken up the Ninja Turtles’ gallery of characters, making the alligator villain Leatherhead female (voiced by Rose Byrne).

Some fans are now even speculating that The Shredder may be female in Mutant Mayhem 2.

“Nightwatcher” issues 1-6 are on sale now.

