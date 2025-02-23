Violent ‘TMNT’ Reboot Gets First Trailer, Channels Beloved ’90s Films

Lately, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has been “go-ninja-go.” From comic books to video games, cartoons to movie reboots, TMNT has been churning out new content faster than a top-10 New York City pizza restaurant sells hot pies.

But now, the half-shell heroes have joined forces with another IP. While this is nothing new for the boys in red, purple, orange, and blue (they’ve already joined forces with several franchises in IDW Publishing’s comics), this one is something for us older fans.

Recently, it was revealed that the video game “Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 6” would be adopting a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles bundle.

No stranger to taking on popular characters from other franchises for special gaming events, the hugely popular “Call of Duty” titles (abbreviated as “COD”), which are military first-person shooters, have rolled out the red carpet for the likes of Lara Croft/Tomb Raider, Godzilla, and even the Ninja Turtles’ iconic nemesis The Shredder over the years.

Now, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are about to hip-hop into action in “Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” The news arrived in the form of the below teaser, which leans into the original live-action film from 1990, whose poster shows the titular half-shell heroes emerging from a sewer in the middle of the street:

Now, the first official trailer for the game continues to channel the energy of those early ’90s films, namely the sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), which featured then-megastar hip-hop artist Vanilla Ice, debuting the song “Go, Ninja, Go,” which has become synonymous with the film and the wider TMNT franchise.

Watch the official trailer for “Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” below, per the game’s official YouTube channel:

More TMNT Content

If you aren’t much of a gamer but still a massive Ninja Turtles fan, there’s plenty out there for you to enjoy, from IDW Publishing’s ongoing TMNT comic books from “Nightwatcher,” “Mutant Nation.” IDW’s comics also include the hugely popular ongoing “The Last Ronin” series, which is now being adapted into a live-action, R-rated film (and a video game).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2 is also heading to theaters in 2026.

The TMNT bundle has been made available to players from February 20.

Are you a fan of TMNT and COD? Will you be picking up/downloading a copy of this title? Let us know in the comments down below!