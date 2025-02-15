Brutal ‘Ninja Turtles’ Actioner Geared Towards Adults Gets First Trailer

It’s suddenly starting to feel like the early ’90s all over again, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continue to dominate all corners of the entertainment world.

Recent years have seen a resurgence in the popularity of the sewer-dwelling, pizza-munching quartet, thanks to the likes of IDW’s long-running comic book series, namely “TMNT: The Last Ronin,” which is now being adapted into a video game and a live-action R-rated film.

2023’s successful 3D-animated reboot Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem also helped push the iconic heroes back into the mainstream. The critically acclaimed blockbuster hit got its own 2D-animated television series and is getting a sequel set for release in 2026.

The Ninja Turtles are also dominating the world of video games, having appeared in new arcade-inspired titles such as “Shredder’s Revenge,” “Splintered Fate,” and “Wrath of the Mutants” and platformers like “Mutants Unleashed,” which span the last two years alone.

They’re also known for showing up in other titles like the DC fighting game “Injustice 2.” Now, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are set to appear in the upcoming IP collaboration “Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

The “Call of Duty” games (abbreviated as “COD”) are hugely popular military first-person shooters that that have churned out several titles since 2003.

In recent years, some of the entries have welcomed many characters from other franchises like The Boys, Tomb Raider, Godzilla, Masters of the Universe, and Halloween.

The Ninja Turtles’ iconic nemesis The Shredder even showed up in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.” Now, it’s time for the Ninja Turtles to shine. Watch the official teaser-trailer for the upcoming game below, per IGN:

With no release dates confirmed for “The Last Ronin” game or The Last Ronin film, this new game might be perfect for fans hoping for a slice of TMNT action that’s geared towards adults. Alternatively, we highly recommend some of the new comics from IDW Publishing, such as “Nightwatcher,” “Mutant Nation,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

There’s no release date for “Call of Duty: Warzone & Black Ops 6 x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Mutant Mayhem 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on October 9, 2026.

Are you a fan of TMNT and COD? Will you be picking up a copy of this title? Let us know in the comments down below!