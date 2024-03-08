First Look at Upcoming ‘Mutant Mayhem’ Sequel Revealed

It’s full-steam ahead for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem universe, as three sequels are in development, one of which has unveiled its first look.

Mutants Unleashed

Per Game Informer, Outright Games and Paramount Games Studios have unveiled a first look at the upcoming video game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (2024), one of three sequels to last year’s box office hit, along with the upcoming 2D-animated Paramount+ television series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024) and the untitled Mutant Mayhem theatrical sequel set for release in 2026.

Developed by A Heartful of Games, Mutants Unleashed takes place in the universe established in the 2023 film and allows fans to play any of the four Turtles: Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello. It takes place eight months after the film to find the Turtles living among humans and attending Eastman High School with April O’Neil. However, when a new mutant threat arises, the titular teens must team up to stop them.

Here’s the official synopsis, per IGN:

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, after finally being accepted into society and pursuing their dream of attending a regular high school, the Turtles’ newfound happiness is abruptly interrupted by a new wave of mutants causing unrest across New York City. Players take control of the four masked heroes, each with their own unique playstyle, as they traverse the sewers and city streets of New York. With an immersive world to explore both above and below ground, meet familiar faces as the ragtag heroes in a half shell gear up to delight fans at home with their chaotic capers. Players can get ready to order in a pizza and adventure solo or team up with a friend in two player local co-op mode later this year.

While the term “open world” isn’t used, it has been confirmed that players will be able to explore “an immersive world” which includes the city streets and the sewers. As such, Mutants Unleashed may allow you to explore a fully realized version of New York City.

You can check out the exclusive images shared by Game Informer here.

The 3D action platformer is the latest in a long line of TMNT video games, with the most recent being the arcade beat-em-up Shredder’s Revenge (2022). However, there are two more in development: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants (2024) and the video game adaptation of the IDW Publishing comic book series The Last Ronin (2020).

Mutants Unleashed will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. There’s no release date for the game. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fortunately, the first of the three Mutant Mayhem sequels will arrive this summer. Check out the teaser for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles below, per Nicktoons YouTube:

Per Nicktoons YouTube, here’s the official synopsis:

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have climbed out of the sewers and onto the streets in this brand-new series. This time, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and new villains lurking in the shadows of New York City.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be available on Paramount+.

Mutant Mayhem 2

Jeff Rowe is back in the director’s chair for Mutant Mayhem 2, which will focus on the Ninja Turtles’ iconic nemesis, The Shredder. Paramount Pictures has confirmed that it will be released in theaters on October 9, 2026.

The first film is now available to watch on Paramount+.

More TMNT Beyond Mutant Mayhem

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise continues to expand beyond Mutant Mayhem. IDW Publishing has renewed its deal with Paramount to continue releasing TMNT comic books, which includes The Last Ronin, whose sequel Re-Evolution #1 is out now.

