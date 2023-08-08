‘Mutant Mayhem 2’ Villain Confirmed, Other Iconic Characters May Also Appear

Which iconic villains will appear in Mutant Mayhem 2?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) is currently entertaining audiences of all ages in movie theaters and has opened to glowing reviews and impressive box office figures ($51.6 million worldwide to date, against a $70 million budget).

The film has an impressive assortment of heroes and villains, but it’s the latter that boasts the most where A-list actors are concerned. There’s Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), to name a few. But with the exception of Bebop and Rocksteady, Mutant Mayhem is missing some major iconic villains.

In an interview with Den of Geek at San Diego Comic-Con, Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe talked about where things might go in the next movie, which, looking at the critical reception for the current film and, more importantly, the box office takings, is inevitable.

“I think a lot of people are gonna want more,” Rowe said. “These characters are so wonderful, this casting is so wonderful, you just love spending time with them. The Turtles’ world is a big one. There’s a lot left to explore. Conversations are happening, and it would be really exciting to let these characters keep on living and breathing.”

One of those conversations is undoubtedly centered around the Turtles’ iconic arch nemesis.

Warning: there are major spoilers ahead for Mutant Mayhem!

During a mid-credits scene, the Ninja Turtles, Raphael (Brady Noon), Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), are adjusting to life at Eastman High with their new friend April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri).

However, it’s revealed that TCRI head Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph), who earlier in the film failed to extract the Ninja Turtles’ mutagen-blood to create an army of mutant soldiers, has surveillance on our half-shell heroes. Before the scene ends, she decides to enlist the help of The Shredder, who we see standing in the dark near Brooklyn Bridge.

In a recent interview with SFX magazine, when discussing whether or not The Shredder will show up in Mutant Mayhem 2, Rowe jokingly said, “We’ll Dark Knight it [the sequel],” referring, of course, to the film, The Dark Knight (2008), the second film in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, which introduces the Caped Crusader’s arch nemesis, Joker (Heath Ledger), who was missing from the first film in the series, Batman Begins (2005).

Fans hungry for another slice of Ninja Turtles won’t need to wait long, though. Paramount has already greenlit a 2D animated series for Paramount+ later this year, titled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2023), that will follow on from Mutant Mayhem, as part of a planned TMNT shared universe.

The mid-credits scene confirms that The Shredder will appear in Mutant Mayhem 2. He may even show up in the 2D animated series, but it’s likely Nickelodeon will want to save the silver samurai for the silver screen.

While The Shredder is a somewhat exhausted villain, we’ve no doubt that the “Mutant Mayhem-verse” will offer a fresh take on the character, just as the first film has done with its roster of mutants. But which other iconic villains from the wider TMNT universe do we need to see in the sequel?

The Shredder

Many fans would argue that you can’t have a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie (or show) without The Shredder, the franchise’s most iconic villain. But Oroku Saki was actually killed off in the first volume of the original Mirage Studios comic books in the ’80s.

Be that as it may, the 1987 cartoon series immortalized the character, as he went on to appear in numerous iterations on the small screen, in comic books, video games, and four out of seven of the theatrical movies (not counting Mutant Mayhem‘s mid-credits scene).

Now that we know The Shredder will appear in Mutant Mayhem 2, it’s high time for something very different. While the Michael Bay-produced 2014 live-action film gave us a “Transformer” version of the character, we’re hoping for something a bit more subtle.

The Foot

You can’t have The Shredder without the Foot (known also as the Foot Clan or the Foot Soldiers). His legion of ninja followers are often depicted as wearing black bodysuits to blend in with the dark, and with large, bug-like eyes on their masks (a bit like Spider-Man).

The Foot are hardly the front and center of TMNT‘s extensive rogues gallery, but they’re just as iconic as The Shredder, largely because they’re so heavily associated with him. Assuming Mutant Mayhem‘s version of The Shredder is a ninja, then the Foot are a no-brainer.

In the mid-credits scene, we only see the side of The Shredder’s helmet, and the spikes on his shoulder pad. He certainly looks like a ninja, but whether or not he’s Oroku Saki remains to be seen. But as Splinter (Jackie Chan) isn’t the Hamato Yoshi version, who shares a history with Saki, it’s unlikely.

Krang

For many fans, Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph) remains a bit of a mystery. This is understandable, because Mutant Mayhem doesn’t reveal much about her, other than the fact she heads up TCRI, and wants the Turtles’ blood to create super-soldiers.

In the mid-credits scene, she decides to enlist the help of The Shredder to help her capture the Turtles now that they’re in high school and surrounded by people, as opposed to living in the shadows. But who is Cynthia Utrom?

Well, we know the word “Utrom” is the name given to Krang’s species — yes, the Krang, from the many cartoons and comic books and live-action movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) — and we know that they love to make mutant armies.

Cynthia Utrom’s human form is probably a robot, with a Krang operating from the inside, who is most likely female, especially when you consider that the mutants Leatherhead (Rose Byrne) and Wingnut (Natasha Demetriou) are female versions of past iterations.

Baxter Stockman

While Baxter Stockman (Giancarlo Esposito) already appears in Mutant Mayhem’s opening sequence, there’s plenty of room for him to appear in the sequel. The tricky part is that Stockman is (apparently) killed before the opening credits, but he could always show up in a flashback sequence, or some kind video diary footage.

The sequel may even reveal that Superfly (Ice Cube) is the same person as Baxter Stockman. In previous iterations of TMNT, Baxter is Superfly, as part of a Jekyll-and-Hyde-like mutation storyline, however, in Mutant Mayhem, both characters are entirely separate. As far as we’re told anyway, as Superfly’s hair looks suspiciously similar to Baxter’s.

Casey Jones

We know what you’re thinking: Casey Jones isn’t a villain. But Mutant Mayhem doesn’t appear to be following the TMNT playbook all that much. For starters, most of its mutant characters were born as animals, such as Superfly, Bebop, and Rocksteady, whereas in previous iterations they are humans who are transformed into mutant animals.

And don’t get us started on all the lore the film completely ignores, from Splinter’s backstory with The Shredder, which seems to have been thrown out of the window, to the fact that the Ninja Turtles end up in high school. A bold and admirable direction, for sure, but loyal to the TMNT mythology this film ain’t. This could work in its favors, though.

Casey Jones, the hockey stick-wielding vigilante, could be introduced a villain, which would create an interesting dynamic between Casey and April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), and in turn, the Ninja Turtles.

Mutant Mayhem is in theaters now. Check out the trailer below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

What did you think of Mutant Mayhem? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!