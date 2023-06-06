‘TMNT’ Cinematic Universe Reportedly in the Works, With TV Series Set to Follow Reboot

A TMNT cinematic universe is reportedly in development…

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is no stranger to multiple timelines, but, despite there always being plans for future sequels to theatrical releases, there has never really been any attempt to build a TMNT cinematic universe.

The likes of Marvel and DC certainly appear to have the monopoly on shared universes, but in recent years, other franchises have started to follow suit, such as Universal Pictures’ Fast and Furious and Legendary’s MonsterVerse, to name a few.

But it would be a lie to say that TMNT has always been a step behind — after all, long before Marvel and DC “broke” their own universes on screen, the 2003 animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003) ventured into its very own multiverse.

This happened again in the 2012 series of the same name, and many times within the many “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comic books. Our point is that, something like the widely popular “shared universe” concept has been a long time coming for this franchise.

In fact, while we’re drawing comparisons with superhero franchises, perhaps the most obvious reason why TMNT deserves its own cinematic universe is because of its similarities to Batman, as it boasts an equally extensive gallery of colorful villains and other characters.

Either way, TMNT already has several solid continuities under its belt which a shared universe could draw a ton of inspiration from:

Previous TMNT continuities

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in comic books

The comic books started in 1984 with Mirage Comics. Image Comics would pick up the publishing rights, followed by Archie Comics, and then IDW Publishing, who’ve been “shelling” them out since 2011, including the ongoing and alternate series “The Last Ronin” (2020). IDW’s run also inspired the animated film Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in television

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) is the first cartoon series in the franchise, but certainly not the last. Without this beloved entry, which was the second iteration to come along following the original comics, the franchise wouldn’t be what it is today.

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation (1997) is currently the only live-action TMNT series, but here’s to hoping that one day we’ll get a new and improved one that takes a page out of “The Last Ronin” comic book series.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003)

The 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series is, more or less, a reboot of its 1987 predecessor. With that said, while we did say that we’ve never had a TMNT cinematic universe before, the 2003 show was the first to canonize previous iterations, as it overlaps with the 1987 show in the made-for-television animated film Turtles Forever (2009).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) is the fan-favorite series, and just like the 2003 show, it too opens up the TMNT multiverse by crossing over with a number of Ninja Turtles iterations, including the 2003, 1987, and even the Mirage Comic versions.

Rise of the TMNT

Rise of the TMNT (2018) is the most recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, which recently got its own straight-to-streaming service movie on Netflix.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in film

Original TMNT trilogy

The three original live-action TMNT films are Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993).

TMNT (2007)

Believe it or not, the CG-animated theatrical film TMNT (2007) is actually a canonical sequel to those first three installments.

The reboots

The second and most recent TMNT film series is made up of the two Michael Bay-produced films, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) is the next big-screen iteration, and the second animated theatrical release in the franchise. And now, a TMNT cinematic universe could also be happening.

According to Cinelinx, who have “confirmation and details from multiple sources”, a brand-new animated television series is reportedly in development for Paramount+, with Seth Rogen on board as producer.

The series will reportedly follow on from the events of Mutant Mayhem, for which Rogen is also producer (he also stars). The film is set for theatrical release this August.

While the series has not yet been confirmed by Paramount or ViacomCBS, last year Paramount did announce that a number of TMNT films are in development for the streaming service, which would each focus on a different villain from the franchise.

While the report suggests that the series will not be connected to these films, which are also slated for a 2023 release, it can’t be ruled out. The article also claims that the new series will release on Paramount+ at the same time Mutant Mayhem arrives on the platform.

Check out the brand-new trailer for Mutant Mayhem below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Mutant Mayhem (2023) will be released in theaters on August 2, 2023.

