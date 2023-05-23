‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Release Date Moved Up

There seems to be an ongoing trend with films that release dates are starting to be moved up in a far more favorable manner. Many were delayed and canceled during the pandemic for obvious reasons. Release dates moving up are certainly far more exciting than seeing anticipated releases delayed. One of those anticipated releases has been moved up: TMNT: Mutant Mayhem.

Related: All 12 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Explained (Yes, 12!)

Though everyone has been begging for a new live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, comedic actor and producer Seth Rogen took things in a different direction. His latest animated feature will again cover everyone’s pizza-loving turtles in animated form. Most of the TMNT properties have been animated, so it’s not shocking that Rogen’s team wanted to follow that same route.

Interestingly, he is showcasing the turtles being actual teenagers, whereas most everyone else has showcased them being a bit more mature for presumably being in their teens. From the first teaser trailer, the unique animated style that almost looks stop-motion has also given the turtles a different style not yet seen but is also sort of copying the Spider-Verse movies.

There is a lot of excitement around the film, mainly because TMNT is one of the most beloved franchises in the world. Rogen is among the most revered creators, so we imagine this will be a winning combination. The world will also get a chance to see this marriage sooner than expected, as TMNT: Mutant Mayhem has been moved up.

‘TMNT: Mutant Mayhem’ Release Date and New Trailer Announcement

As mentioned, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem will now be released earlier than expected, as Paramount has announced it will be released on August 2. That moves it up by an entire two days. While two days might not seem like a lot to most people, it does get us closer to seeing our favorite team back on the big screen.

Paramount also doubled down on their announcements, as the full trailer will be released on May 31. Though the teaser trailer did showcase the turtles in their bid to practice their weaponry (leaving Mikey with a sai to the leg), we might be able to see all the characters announced so far.

Apart from Michaelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), Raphael (Brady Noon), Donatello (Micah Abbey), and Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), there is Master Splinter (Jackie Chan), April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), Bebop (Seth Rogen) and Rocksteady (John Cena), Baxter Stockman (Giancarlo Esposito), Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd), and so many more. This is quite a stacked cast, which we are more than excited to see.

Related: ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Full Characters and Cast Guide

The turtles, April, Splinter, Bebop, and Rocksteady, were all shown in the teaser trailer, leaving out many of the other confirmed characters and their respective voice actors. We are likely to see the new many listed characters in the new full-length trailer, along with being able to see the film early when it officially releases now on August 2. Get your pizza ready.

Are you excited to see TMNT: Mutant Mayhem early? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!