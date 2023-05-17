This ‘Ninja Turtles’ Fan Theory Will Blow Your Mind!

It’s no mystery that each of the four Ninja Turtles are as synonymous with their color-coded bandanas and their distinct personalities as they are with their signature weapons. But what if we told you that a popular Ninja Turtles fan theory suggests that there’s a huge connection between the Turtles’ weapons and their personalities?

The theory in question appears to have started with the below tweet from last year:

Here’s a head canon I haven’t heard before

Here’s a head canon I haven’t heard before pic.twitter.com/Dyw4NuPpAN — The Ninja Turtle Nerds 🎙️ (@TMNTNerds) June 21, 2022

There are a number of similar videos doing the rounds on YouTube, in which the Ninja Turtles fan theory is touched upon, but we’ve decided to break it down character by character, weapon by weapon…

Donatello’s Bo Staff

It’s no mystery that Donatello is the “brains” of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. From the moment the iconic 1987 cartoon series’ intro song told us that “Donatello does machines”, he’s done just that, in every single iteration of TMNT from the cartoons to the comic books, and the video games to the movies. Tech whiz, tinkerer, inventor, genius — you name it.

For Donnie, the Ninja Turtles fan theory says that he was given the Bo Staff by Master Splinter so that he can’t rely on his technology in battle. Imagine the frustration of having to use a weapon made entirely of wood (although in the latest live-action movies, he has made some technological enhancements to his Bo Staff, which is sort of cheating).

Michelangelo’s Nunchaku

Michelangelo is often branded as the “comedian” of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (although back in the 1987 cartoon, he was more of a “chill” character, with Raphael running most of the humor). In more recent years, however, Mikey has become a much darker Ninja Turtle, in the ongoing comic book series “TMNT: The Last Ronin” (2020).

But taking “The Last Ronin” out of the equation for the purpose of this Ninja Turtles fan theory, it’s no stretch to say that Mikey lacks focus — he’s always goofing around and cracking jokes, whether it’s at his brothers’ expense, or the enemies’. So it makes sense that he’s given one of the most complex weapons of all to center his focus: the nunchaku.

Raphael’s Twin Sai

Despite being a sarcastic and witty jokester in the original 1987 cartoon, Raphael has long since become the “hot-head” of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; he’s temperamental, brutish, angry, and tends to think with his muscles first and his brain second. Of all the Ninja Turtles, Raphael usually requires the most restraint when it comes to his enemies.

The Ninja Turtles fan theory says that Raph was given twin Sai — the two large, slightly blunt daggers — to aid with that restraint. After all, the Sai are traditionally used for defense purposes and not for killing enemies, which suggests that Master Splinter was always aware of his son’s deep anger. This is all nothing short of pure genius.

Leonardo’s Katana Blades

Leonardo is the leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but he’s not perfect. Though he’s always hard at work training and trying to keep his three brothers in check, Leo is sometimes portrayed as being arrogant and self-righteous. But this is no surprise when you consider that the leader of a team of heroes sometimes has to make the tough choices.

According to the Ninja Turtles fan theory, Leo was given his two Katana blades for the opposite reason as to why Raph was handed twin Sai. Unlike Raph, Leo prefers to avoid enacting the ultimate punishment on his enemies, but having the deadly swords in his possession means that he may sometimes have to make the hard decision.

R-Rated, 'Logan'-Inspired 'Ninja Turtles' Installment Confirmed

