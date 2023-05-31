Seth Rogen Returns as Iconic Warthog In Brand-New Trailer

Seth Rogen’s distinct voice will soon back on the big screen as a certain warthog…

It’s been a while since the first teaser for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023), and though it was met with some backlash from a number of fans for featuring an African-American April O’Neil, it received a mostly positive reception.

Now, Paramount Pictures has finally unveiled a brand-new trailer for the upcoming CG-animated film from producer Seth Rogen, which will emerge from the sewers and hit theaters this summer, on the now-earlier date of August 2.

Check out the brand-new trailer for Mutant Mayhem below:

Related: All the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Besides the awesome Into the Spider-Verse-inspired CG animation, and the fact the film focuses on the “teenage” aspect of the Turtles, perhaps the most refreshing thing about this trailer is that there’s no Shredder in sight.

The iconic villain has appeared in all but two of the six Ninja Turtles films so far (he’s not in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III or 2007’s TMNT), but this time, a whole bunch of mutants will take center stage, as they threaten to take over New York City.

Related: This ‘Ninja Turtles’ Fan Theory Will Blow Your Mind!

Some of those well-known mutant characters are Rocksteady (John Cena), Leatherhead (Rose Byrne), Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd), and Superfly (Ice Cube). One of them, however, is voiced by producer Seth Rogen, and, just as we at Inside the Magic predicted quite some time ago, it’s Bebop — the iconic mutant warthog and Rocksteady’s partner in crime!

While he makes a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance in the first trailer, we do get to see a bit more of him this time around, although we’re yet to hear him do his Bebop voice! But why is this something we expected? Well, not only does Seth Rogen already have the classic Bebop voice, he previously voiced another iconic warthog in the live-action remake of Disney’s The Lion King (1994) — yes, Pumbaa!

Related: All 12 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Explained (Yes, 12!)

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Related: Is the New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Film Canon With Any of the Previous Installments?

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Mutant Mayhem (2023) will now be released in theaters on August 2, 2023.

Related: ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Full Characters and Cast Guide

Do you think Mutant Mayhem will be any good? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!