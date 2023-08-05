Every Version of April O’Neil From ‘Ninja Turtles’ Ranked

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2003) is finally out in theaters, so there’s no better time to celebrate all the mainstream versions of April O’Neil.

There have been numerous iterations of the iconic news reporter over the last 39 years, whether in the comic books (which have been published by Mirage Studio, Image Comics, Archie Comics, and IDW Publishing), the video games, the animated television shows, the animated films, and the live-action films.

However, we’re only going to look at the versions of the character who have appeared in the shows and the films. And here they are, ranked from worst to best.

9. Kat Graham

Some fans haven’t taken kindly to the fact that April O’Neil is portrayed as African-American in Mutant Mayhem, but they seem to be forgetting that the character was previously portrayed in the same way in the Nickelodeon animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2018) and the 2022 feature-length film of the same name, in which she’s voiced by Kat Graham.

This version of April is a sassy, streetwise teenager who is yet to become a news reporter. The reason she finds herself at the bottom of our list, though, is due to the general zaniness of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There’s really nothing wrong with the character herself, and she has some great chemistry she has with Donatello (Josh Brener).

8. Paige Turco

Taking over from Judith Hoag, who appeared in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990), Paige Turco plays April O’Neil in the two sequels, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993).

Unfortunately, though, despite being a decent version of April, Turco isn’t exactly given the best material to work with. Both sequels were heavily criticized for deviating from the darker tone of the 1990 film and their overall decline in quality. It’s these reasons that make Paige Turco one of the more forgettable iterations of the iconic news reporter.

7. Megan Fox

Like Paige Turco, Megan Fox is the only other actress to have played April O’Neil in two live-action TMNT films: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016). While these two installments are better than the 1991 and 1993 films (though many would argue that it’s only a marginal improvement), Fox is given just as much character development as her predecessor: not much.

Fox is a star who’s often criticized for her acting abilities. It’s unlikely she’s ever going to nab an Oscar, but her performance as April in the two Michael Bay-produced films is decent enough, and overall, she’s relatively fun to watch. She also has the unenviable task of carrying the 2014 film, seeing as she’s the main character, as the Ninja Turtles aren’t properly introduced for some time.

6. Mae Whitman

TMNT (2012) is widely considered to be one of the best iterations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the small screen. The first and so far, only, CG-animated TMNT series has been praised for its character development and storytelling, but one of the most memorable things about the show is just how different April O’Neil is to other incarnations.

Mae Whitman’s version of April, who is only 16 years’ old, has gone through the most transformations (quite literally). She possesses psychic powers similar to April from the 2003 animated series, and by the fourth season, she becomes incredibly powerful. What’s particularly shocking about this iteration is that we learn she’s half-human, half-Kraang. Fortunately, she’s very interesting, and has a ton of chemistry with the Ninja Turtles.

5. Veronica Taylor

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003) is a modernized reboot of the insanely popular cartoon series of the same name from 1987. However, its version of April O’Neil (voiced by Veronica Taylor) differs enormously from her ’80s counterpart. For starters, there’s no yellow jumpsuit, and though her hair is still red, it’s nowhere near as prominent as her previous puffed-up style.

As for her personality and overall character, April is more in line with the version from the original Mirage Studios comic books: she serves as an assistant to scientist Baxter Stockman. Throughout the show, she builds a strong relationship with Donatello (Sam Riegel) and even develops ninjutsu skills. All of these qualities make this version of April one of the strongest by far.

4. Sarah Michelle Gellar

It’s easy to forget that Sarah Michelle Gellar portrayed April O’Neil in the CG-animated theatrical film, TMNT (2007), which is probably due to the fact that she’s synonymous with the character of Buffy “the Vampire Slayer” Summers. However, Gellar’s portrayal of April is easily one of the best in the franchise. Many fans also forget that TMNT is a canonical sequel to the first three live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, and there are several reminders of this connection sprinkled throughout.

Much like the version from the 2003 animated series, Gellar’s April is a more “proactive” depiction, and she’s no longer a news reporter. This time, she works in archaeology, gathering and protecting antiquities for a wealthy collector named Max Winters (Patrick Stewart), which isn’t a far cry from the fact that she owns an antique store in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films. April also has ninjutsu training, and she even gets her hands dirty alongside the Ninja Turtles during the third-act battle.

3. Judith Hoag

Judith Hoag is the first live-action version of April O’Neil, in the 1990 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Just like her 1987 animated counterpart, Hoag is a vivacious news reporter with curly red hair and a yellow attire. She becomes very close with the four Ninja Turtles throughout the course of the film, and, just like in several other TMNT iterations, she develops a romantic relationship with Casey Jones (Elias Koteas).

Hoag’s chemistry with the four Turtles and Koteas is palpable, and though she doesn’t return for any other future installment (her cameo was criminally cut from 2016’s Out of the Shadows), she remains one of the more definitive versions of the character, which is aided by the fact that the film she’s in is still revered by TMNT fans 33 years on.

2. Renae Jacobs

While April O’Neil (voiced by Renae Jacobs) from the animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) would be followed by eight more mainstream iterations, and not to mention all the comic book variations, she remains the most iconic version of the character to date, and for many fans, is yet to be bested by any successor.

It really all depends what you’re looking for in your April O’Neil, though. 1987’s April is hardly given proper characterization, but she has become just as much a figurehead for the classic cartoon series as her Turtle friends, as she has been immortalized in video games, comic books, action figures, and cosplay. In the animated film, Turtles Forever (2009), the 1987 version of April is voiced by Rebecca Soler.

1. Ayo Edebiri

If you’re among the fans who really don’t like the latest version of April O’Neil (voiced by Ayo Edebiri), then the fact she’s at the top of our list might have you vomiting in circles (if you’ve refused to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem because of April, you won’t get that reference). The first trailer for Mutant Mayhem came under fire from some fans when it dropped earlier this year, with many describing the choice to portray April as African-American as “woke”, and some even threatening to boycott the film.

Unfortunately, cruel comments continue to plague X (formerly known as Twitter), however, the well-adjusted fans are actually praising Edebiri’s take on the character. While she’s a far cry from many other versions of the character, Mutant Mayhem‘s April is the most interesting. She might not be a news reporter just yet (she’s still in high school), but she’s already pursuing her dreams. There’s just one thing standing in her way: total anxiety (stage fright, to be specific). This makes April more grounded than we expected, and while the “puke gag” is taken a tad too far, Edebiri’s budding journalist brings some much-needed human charm to a film that’s bursting at the seams with larger-than-life, mutant characters.

Mutant Mayhem is in theaters now. Check out the trailer below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Which version of April O'Neil is your favorite?