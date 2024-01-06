Upcoming ‘TMNT’ Sequel Reveals Diverse New Ninja Turtles in Action

A diverse new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has officially taken over from the iconic heroes in a half-shell, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello.

Well, at least in the “Roninverse,” the futuristic timeline from TMNT: The Last Ronin (2020), the critically acclaimed, best-selling comic book series set in a dystopian future where Michelangelo sets out to avenge the deaths of his fallen brothers.

But while The Last Ronin focuses on Michelangelo, the follow-up series Lost Years (2023) introduces Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno. And they’re nothing like their predecessors — they vary in shape and size, they aren’t named after French Renaissance artists (their names each translate to “one” in four different languages), and two of them, Yi and Moja, are female.

The Last Ronin has been such a hit with fans that a third series was revealed during last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. While Michelangelo is the main driving force behind the story in The Last Ronin, Re-Evolution (2024) will focus on the new generation of Ninja Turtles, as teased in the one-shot comic book Lost Day (2023).

Now, Comic Book Resources has shared an exclusive look at the upcoming sequel from IDW Publishing, which follows an exclusive slideshow shared by IGN last October. The new double-page spread shows the four Ninja Turtles leaping between rooftops like their predecessors and tearing through the New York City streets on foot.

Re-Evolution picks up ten years after Lost Years to find Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno, now teenagers, continuing their martial arts training under the tutelage of April O’Neil’s daughter Casey Marie, while also trying to protect New York from the threat of a new dictatorship.

Re-Evolution also unites Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator/The Last Ronin co-writer Kevin Eastman, co-writer Tom Waltz, artists Ben Bishop, Esau Escoraza, and Isaac Escorza, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Shawn Lee.

The Last Ronin has become incredibly popular since it arrived in 2020. Though there are no plans for a film or television series, with the Mutant Mayhem-verse taking center stage on the mainstream side of the franchise, there is a “Triple A” video game adaptation in development. Check out the official teaser below, courtesy of PlayStation YouTube:

The Last Ronin, Lost Years, and Lost Day are out now.

Re-Evolution #1 will be released on February 28, 2024.

Are you up to date with TMNT: The Last Ronin? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!