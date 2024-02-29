New ‘Mutant Mayhem’ Release Date Confirmed, First Sequel Arriving This Year

Mutant Mayhem 2 is official.

Given the success the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has been enjoying over the past few years, anyone would think it’s the early ’90s all over again. The TMNT: The Last Ronin comic books, the popular arcade beat-’em-up Shredder’s Revenge (2022), and last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023), which took a huge slice out of the worldwide box office while also satisfying the appetites of fans and critics alike.

Now, with this year marking the 40th anniversary of TMNT, which first found life in the form of the grungy underground Mirage Comics, it’s no surprise that several projects have already been earmarked, from The Last Ronin II — Re-Evolution (2024) to a brand-new animated television series, and plenty more in between. As for the silver screen, Paramount has lifted the lid on some very exciting news.

Related: ‘Mutant Mayhem’ Actor Open to Returning in ‘The Last Ronin’ Movie

Per Variety, Paramount Pictures has announced a new slate of films, and among them is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2, which is scheduled for release on October 9, 2026. Director Jeff Rowe is back at the helm, who has said the film will be “villain-forward,” this time focusing on the Turtles’ iconic nemesis, The Shredder.

This announcement comes just two weeks after the trailer for the 2D-animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2024), a follow-up to the 2023 film, premiered. Check out the teaser trailer for the series below, per Nicktoons YouTube:

Related: 5 Reasons ‘Mutant Mayhem’ Is Overrated

Per Nicktoons YouTube, here’s the official synopsis:

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have climbed out of the sewers and onto the streets in this brand-new series. This time, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and new villains lurking in the shadows of New York City.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sees the return of Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), and Brady Noon (Raphael), who are also expected to reprise their roles in Mutant Mayhem 2.

Related: ‘Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Full Characters and Cast Guide

Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures are focused on building a Mutant Mayhem shared universe. With the first film having grossed $180.5M worldwide (against a budget of $70M) and two sequels now confirmed, they’re off to a solid start.

Other films on Paramount’s slate include Paw Patrol 3, the Robbie Williams musical Better Man, and the long-awaited Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson (not to be confused with the late Leslie Nielsen, star of the original four films and the television series Police Squad!)

Where can I watch Mutant Mayhem?

Mutant Mayhem is available to watch on Paramount+. Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be available on the streaming service this summer.

The sequel will be released in theaters on October 9, 2026.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise continues to expand. IDW Publishing has renewed its deal with Paramount to continue releasing TMNT comic books, which includes The Last Ronin, whose sequel Re-Evolution #1 is out in March. There’s also a video game based on The Last Ronin in development, a Mutant Mayhem video game, and the recently announced arcade beat ’em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of Mutants (2024).

Are you excited about the upcoming TMNT movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!