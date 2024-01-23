Marvel Writer To Launch Relaunch ‘Ninja Turtles’ With “Dark, New Attitude”

A brand-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series is officially underway.

It was recently confirmed that IDW Publishing renewed its licensing deal with Paramount to continue releasing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books. Now, the long-running series will undergo a major relaunch as part of the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

Currently best known for his work on Marvel Comics and DC Comics (Wolverine, Batman, Superman, to name a few), Eisner-award-winning writer Jason Aaron will helm a new TMNT comic book series for IDW Publishing, as revealed exclusively by ComicBook.com.

IDW Publishing’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The relaunch follows the Turtles’ 150th comic book milestone under IDW Publishing, which has been dishing out TMNT stories like a pizzeria has hot pies since 2011. The first story by Aaron is titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Alpha #1 and will go on sale in June.

Writer Sophie Campbell has shouldered the heavyweight responsibility of the TMNT stories under IDW Publishing for the last 50 issues, but the 150th marks her exit. However, Aaron’s series will serve as a relaunch rather than a reboot, leaving IDW’s TMNT timeline intact.

Aaron said the following in a statement:

“Launching a new TMNT comic series in the midst of the characters’ 40th anniversary is clearly one of those dream jobs of all comic book dream jobs. Especially for me, a kid who first fell in love with the Turtles all those years ago because of that original Mirage Studios series, buying those groundbreaking issues fresh off the rack, comics that kicked you in the face with their action-packed grit and gloriously raw attitude. I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to get to add to that esteemed legacy of comic book face-kicking, especially as part of an amazing IDW run that has expanded the world and timeline of the Turtles in such daring and exciting ways.

Fans will also be pleased to hear that the writer intends to give his new series “a sprinkle of dark, new attitude,” saying, “In terms of what’s to come, the kid in me wants you to know that you can expect some good old-fashioned grit, a sprinkle of dark, new attitude and all the bone-cracking action that four mutated ninja brothers can possibly handle.”

IDW’s Co-Publisher Mark Doyle said of Aaron’s involvement, “Jason is one of the best storytellers in comics and he just gets the Turtles. Add to that the amazing artists he’s working with and you have the recipe for some great TMNT comics that we cannot wait to bring to fans!”

IDW’s Editor-in-Chief Jamie S Rich added, “Working with Jason Aaron has been something I have wanted to do for a long time, so that in itself is a treat. Even better, though, is getting to go on an expedition with him to explore a fictional world that he hasn’t worked in before. And of course, he has not disappointed. From the very first conversations, it was clear that he brought a real passion to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the sort of excitement you can only get from a true fan. He’s a master of his craft, and each new script has only gotten me more excited for the rest of the world to see what he’s coming up with.”

TMNT: The Last Ronin

Though under IDW Publishing, the ongoing comic book series TMNT: The Last Ronin (2020) from writers (TMNT co-creator) Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz will continue in its own independent timeline.

A new “Roninverse” series titled TMNT: The Last Ronin II — Re-Evolution (2024) releases its first issue on February 28.

But there’s more happening in the franchise than just comic books.

Last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) is getting a sequel, a follow-up 2D animated series, and a video game, while The Last Ronin is also being adapted for game consoles.

