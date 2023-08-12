R-Rated ‘TMNT’ Installment Gets First Official Trailer

We finally have a trailer for the R-rated TMNT installment…

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) has put TMNT back on the map. While the franchise’s popularity hasn’t waned much since its heyday in the early ’90s, the franchise hasn’t seen this much success on the silver screen since the original 1990 live-action film became the most successful independent film of all time (for nine years).

The latest reboot is impressing audiences and critics, and has taken a big slice out of the box office. For many fans, though, Mutant Mayhem is bittersweet. It’s no mystery that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has a darker side, which is how it started in the original Mirage Studios comics in 1984, a trend that has continued through all the various publishers.

IDW Publishing currently holds the rights to TMNT in comics, and it’s been churning out volumes since 2011. But in more recent years, the focus has been on the R-rated TMNT comic book series, “The Last Ronin” (2020), a gritty tale set in a futuristic New York City, in which lone Ninja Turtle Michelangelo is on a mission to avenge the deaths of his three brothers, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello, and father, Master Splinter.

The comic book was such a huge success that it shot to the top of The New York Times bestsellers list. This year, we got a follow-up series titled “The Last Ronin — Lost Years” (2023), and a third series was recently announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans have fallen in love with “The Last Ronin” so much they’ve been crying out for a big-screen adaptation since it arrived.

Recently, the Facebook fan page Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.com shared a status calling for Christopher Nolan to direct The Last Ronin movie. There’s even an impressive fan film on YouTube based on “The Last Ronin” from “Speedokaggen.”

Unfortunately, though, The Last Ronin movie is unlikely to happen, as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman has confirmed that such a project isn’t on the cards. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, he explained how Nickelodeon came up with the idea of going down the video game route for “The Last Ronin” instead.

Here are his full comments from the interview:

“Nickelodeon, who has always been a great partner and great friend to all the things in letting us do what we do, they really didn’t want to take “The Last Ronin” concept into full on mainstream, like a big live-action movie, something to compete with Mutant Mayhem (which is gonna be phenomenally awesome),” Eastman explained. “They collectively came up with the idea of a video game because we could go all the way there. They could basically take it all the way into all things Ronin-verse. They’ve taken all the different drawings and moments… the stuff we’ve seen so far is goosebump city. It’s really phenomenal. They took stuff right out of the pages of the comic book.”

It comes as no surprise that Nickelodeon are choosing to focus on the more family-friendly side of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the big screen and the small screen, rather than “The Last Ronin”, whose latest issue (“Lost Years” Issue #5) contains R-rated violence. After all, it’s the more universal appeal that has made the franchise incredibly lucrative since the original cartoon series in 1987. Recently, it was confirmed that Mutant Mayhem is being developed into a shared universe, with a 2D animated series set for Paramount+ later this year.

Fortunately, though, we are getting The Last Ronin video game, which was announced earlier this year. While very little is known about it, other than the fact it’s an adaptation of the comic books, it has been likened to the popular God of War series.

But now, we finally have our first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin (TBA), which publisher THQ Nordic revealed during August 2023’s digital event showcase.

The Last Ronin Trailer

Check out the brand-new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin below, as per the official PlayStation YouTube channel:

While we don’t see any cutscene or gameplay footage, we are teased with the deaths of Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello. It’s not much, but it’s something, and it will have fans of “The Last Ronin” comic books salivating for more.

The Last Ronin Synopsis

The Last Ronin video game is an adaptation of the comic book series. While “The Last Ronin” comic books are ongoing, with a third series starting in December, Doug Rosen, the Senior Vice President for Games and Emerging Media at Paramount Global, said earlier this year that the game would focus only on Michelangelo. There was no mention of the four new Ninja Turtles officially introduced in the “Lost Years” series.

As per IDW Publishing, here’s the official synopsis for “The Last Ronin”:

Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. From legendary TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, get ready for the final story of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades in the making! What terrible events destroyed his family and left New York a crumbling, post-apocalyptic nightmare? All will be revealed in this climactic Turtle tale that sees long-time friends becoming enemies and new allies emerging in the most unexpected places. Can the surviving Turtle triumph?

The Last Ronin Gameplay

Other than being compared to God of War, a third-person action-adventure video game, unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the gameplay for The Last Ronin. However, when it was first announced earlier this year, Doug Rosen suggested that Ninja Turtles, Leonardo, Raphael, and Donatello, who are dead at the time of the story, could appear in a playable format in flashback sequences, which is how they appear in the comics.

Rosen also added that there are opportunities to make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games for both young and older audiences, while stating that The Last Ronin would not be “dialed back to make the game something it shouldn’t be,” referring to the adult-themed nature of the comics.

The Last Ronin Release Date

The Last Ronin is likely “a few years” from release. Doug Rosen said to expect more news in the coming months and years.

The Last Ronin Platforms Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

“The Lost Years” issues 1 — 4, and the one-shot, “The Lost Day,” are on sale now. “The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution” #1 will be released on December 13, 2023. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is currently in theaters. Check out the trailer below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Are you excited about The Last Ronin video game? Do you think an R-rated TMNT installment could co-exist with family-friendly films like Mutant Mayhem? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!