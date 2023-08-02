Fans Call for Christopher Nolan to Helm Dark Superhero Reboot

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan is no stranger to the world of superhero movies, having directed all three films in The Dark Knight trilogy: Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

While many would argue that his three Batman films aren’t superhero movies per se, given their grounded nature compared to other Gotham outings, they’re still part of the genre.

Recently, the Dunkirk (2017) director seemingly confirmed that he would never return to direct another superhero movie, as he was asked by YouTuber HugoDécrypte as part of a series of “Yes or No” questions while promoting his latest film, Oppenheimer (2023).

So it looks like we may never get The Dark Knight Rises Part 4 — at least not from Christopher Nolan. Clearly, the incredibly talented filmmaker has many other groundbreaking projects up his sleeve, and he’s already given us a large collection.

When it comes to film, Nolan is admittedly a huge advocate for the “audio-visual” experience, which he recently discussed in an interview, in which he explained how many other filmmakers are far too preoccupied with plot and structure.

This is evident in most of Nolan’s films to date: Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk, Tenet (2020), and now Oppenheimer. However, while audiences are keen to see more of these kinds of films from Nolan, there’s no denying that there’s just as much enthusiasm to have him back behind the camera of a superhero movie.

In fact, there’s one story that’s right up his alley, so much so that fans are already calling for him to direct a film adaptation. IDW Publishing’s dark and gritty comic book series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” (2020) certainly channels The Dark Knight, as well as other films such as Logan (2017) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017).

Fans have been hoping for a film adaptation of the ongoing series since its arrival in 2020, and though Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman recently confirmed in an interview with Comicbook.com that such a film isn’t in Nickelodeon’s pipeline of TMNT projects, with an ambitious video game adaptation of the comic book series instead being the focus, that doesn’t mean one won’t eventually happen.

And now, it seems the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fanbase isn’t taking no for an answer. The Facebook fan page Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.com recently shared a stunning fan-made poster for The Last Ronin film from artist @alexmurilloart, with a caption that reads, “Would you watch an R-rated Last Ronin movie directed by Christopher Nolan?!?! We definitely would!!!”

The comments section on the post has exploded with thousands of followers agreeing that this would be an excellent pairing, with one fan saying, “That’d be epic!!!!” and another adding, “It would be a masterpiece.”

The post clearly has fans excited about the idea, but unfortunately, it’s very unlikely to happen. While there’s no doubt that Nolan would cast an interesting visual and tonal lens over the project, not only is The Last Ronin film currently not in development, the director isn’t interested in any more superhero movies.

“The Last Ronin” is very similar to The Dark Knight films from a tonal and thematic perspective, though, which is something Nolan could find appealing. Its main protagonist, Michelangelo, the “last Ninja Turtle,” is also a “Dark Knight” in his own right. But assuming The Last Ronin film does eventually happen, which other directors could be a great fit?

Chad Stahelski

Chad Stahelski is best known for directing all four films in the John Wick universe, which star Keanu Reeves as the titular hitman. “The Last Ronin” would certainly benefit from having Stahelski at the helm, especially when you consider all the mind-blowing fight sequences and choreography that take center stage in the John Wick films. The first series of “The Last Ronin”, which has a desperate protagonist at its core, also has a noir-ish feel.

Zack Snyder

To say that Zack Snyder is no stranger to the world of superhero movies, especially ones based on comic books, is an understatement. The Watchmen (2009), Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Justice League (2021) are a few examples. However, while his films are absolutely stunning, he’d have to stay very close to “The Last Ronin” source material, as many would agree that he’s not the best storyteller.

Matt Reeves

Not only has Matt Reeves already given us a film featuring a tortured, non-human protagonist (created by incredible motion-capture and CG technology) in War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), but he also directed The Batman (2022). Between the two films, we can’t think of a more fitting director to take on a story about a Ninja Turtle who feels like an amalgamation of Caesar (Andy Serkis) and Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson).

Dennis Villeneuve

If there’s one director who’s just as absurdly talented behind the camera as Christopher Nolan, it’s Dennis Villeneuve, who has given us epic films such as Arrival (2016), Blade Runner 2049, and Dune (2021). But it’s his work on the Blade Runner sequel that makes him an ideal director for The Last Ronin film, as both stories take place in a futuristic dystopia where technology has run rampant and where non-humans are hunted and killed.

Gareth Evans

Gareth Evans might be a director you aren’t familiar with, but if you’re a fan of actioners, the chances are you’ve seen the Indonesian films, The Raid (2011) and its sequel, The Raid II: Redemption (2014), which were both directed by the Welsh filmmaker. The Raid films are among the best actioners ever made, so much so that it would be a crime against the Ninja Turtles fanbase not to have the same crew put together The Last Ronin film.

As per IDW, here’s the synopsis for “The Last Ronin — Lost Years”:

RETURN TO THE RONIN-VERSE! In the smash-hit miniseries TMNT: The Last Ronin, readers were taken on a pulse-pounding trek through time — past, present, future — to witness the final gut-wrenching days of the Heroes in a Half Shell. For Michelangelo in particular, the march to his heart-breaking last battle was long and dangerous, taking him from New York City, to Japan, across Asia and Europe, and then back home again to administer final justice against those guilty of killing his family. But what happened during those fateful years when he had only the need for vengeance and Master Splinter’s journal to guide him? What battles did he fight? What hard lessons did he learn? The time has come to find out as original miniseries writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz join artist Ben Bishop (TMNT: The Last Ronin) to finally reveal what adventures the Last Ronin experienced during his vengeful journey. While in the present, a new master, Casey Marie Jones, prepares her young terrapin students to be the next generation of… Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! “The Lost Years” issues 1 — 5, and the one-shot, “The Lost Day,” are on sale now. “The Last Ronin II – Re-Evolution” #1 will be released on December 13, 2023.

Would you like to see Christopher Nolan, or any of these other directors, helm The Last Ronin film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!