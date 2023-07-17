New ‘Mutant Mayhem’ Teaser Could Anger ‘Last Ronin’ Fans

If you’re a fan of “The Last Ronin”, you won’t be very impressed with the latest Mutant Mayhem teaser.

Since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) was announced back in 2020, we’ve been under no illusion that the CG-animated reboot will cater to adult fans of the franchise, which first found life as a gritty, underground comic book in 1984.

Even producer Seth Rogen has revealed on numerous occasions that the film’s primary focus is on the “teenage aspect” of the four Ninja Turtles, who, for the first time in TMNT history, are being played by actual, real-life teenagers.

But in recent months, it has been suggested that Mutant Mayhem will, to some degree, have an edginess that will keep those older fans satisfied while also entertaining younger audiences.

Director Jeff Rowe said in a recent interview that the film, which is described as “a coming-of-age story”, is heavily inspired by Stephen King’s “Stand By Me.” At the same time, a new image depicted the Ninja Turtles with menacing white eyes, suggesting a potential darker side to the four half-shell heroes in the new film, despite the focus on their age.

Context to that image has now finally been revealed in a new teaser from the film titled “First Clip.” Unfortunately, whether intentional or not, it dashes hopes for anyone expecting even the slightest measure of grit from the upcoming reboot.

Check out the latest Mutant Mayhem teaser below:

The scene in question sees the four Ninja Turtles — Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Raphael (Brady Noon), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), and Donatello (Micah Abbey) — hopping stealthily between rooftops to a pulse-pounding score, before finally settling in an attack formation against the moonlit sky, with each of them poised to strike an unseen foe.

Their creepy white eyes would excite many TMNT fans, as the Ninja Turtles have been portrayed this way many times over years. And so perhaps, in Mutant Mayhem, this is how they appear while stalking the New York City rooftops as they hunt their enemies.

But this is not the case, as the scene quickly reveals that Leonardo is simply fantasizing, and his thoughts are interrupted by his brothers.

Fans have been clamoring for a darker iteration of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for decades, and while it might be naïve to expect Mutant Mayhem to satisfy these needs even on the smallest level, this scene feels like a cheap move.

While, of course, it’s unlikely that this scene is intentionally mocking fans hoping for some edginess, it’s still disappointing that the film is entirely focused on the teenage element. In short, the franchise’s dark origins continue to be overlooked outside the comic books.

But at least those dark, gritty tones can be enjoyed in the ongoing comic book series from IDW Publishing, “The Last Ronin” (2020), which will soon be getting the video game treatment in the form of a “Triple-A” project inspired by the God of War series.

It’s just a shame that, with “The Last Ronin” becoming increasingly popular with fans, we’re getting yet another family-friendly TMNT reboot for the big screen, and this latest teaser does nothing but rub salt in the wound.

Check out the Mutant Mayhem trailer below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Mutant Mayhem (2023) will be released in theaters on August 2, 2023.

Do you find this Mutant Mayhem teaser disappointing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!