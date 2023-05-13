R-Rated ‘TMNT’ Installment with Female Ninja Turtles Gets New Trailer

A second teaser-trailer for the R-rated Ninja Turtles installment has been released.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” (2020) is an ongoing graphic novel series from IDW Publishing, who’ve held the comic book rights to the TMNT franchise since 2011. But the latest run has become something of an unprecedented success.

Not only has the series made the the New York Times bestseller list, fans and retailers have been begging for more, evidenced by the fact that its incredibly talented creators released a follow-up series earlier this year titled “Lost Years” (2023).

“Lost Years” acts as both a prequel and a sequel. As the former, it explains how the surviving Ninja Turtle becomes The Last Ronin, and as the latter, it introduces four brand-new Ninja Turtles, Odyn, Yi, Moja, and Uno, two of whom are female.

“The Last Ronin 2” (TBA) is also on the way, so it’s fair to say that this dark new alternate timeline, in which a lone Ninja Turtle goes it alone in a dystopian future, has replaced the more traditional incarnation of the TMNT we’re all so familiar with.

In fact, the new comic book series has been such a huge hit, that an ambitious “Last Ronin” video game is now in development. And while there are no signs of a big-screen adaptation yet, there is something along those lines worth sinking your teeth into.

There are two TMNT movies on the horizon, though — one in the form of a CG-animated reboot from producer Seth Rogen titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023), which hits theaters this summer, and a live-action reboot we know nothing about.

But if it’s more “Last Ronin” you’re after — and who can blame you — there is a short, fan-made film on YouTube titled “TMNT: The Last Ronin Animation” from creator speedokaggen. Since its upload 10 months ago, the video has garnered 4.5 million views.

Though it’s told entirely in CG animation, it certainly lends to the possibility of a live-action adaptation of “The Last Ronin”. And now, speedokaggen has released a teaser-trailer for “The Last Ronin Animation Part 2”, which will continue from the original film.

Check it out below:

The trailer doesn’t reveal all that much, but we do see “The Last Ronin” Michelangelo sat in a cornfield where he appears to be meditating. While there’s no release date for the second short film, we’ve no doubt it will impress just as much as the first. But here’s to hoping Paramount Pictures will stumble upon it.

As per IDW, here’s the synopsis for “The Last Ronin — Lost Years”:

RETURN TO THE RONIN-VERSE! In the smash-hit miniseries TMNT: The Last Ronin, readers were taken on a pulse-pounding trek through time — past, present, future — to witness the final gut-wrenching days of the Heroes in a Half Shell. For Michelangelo in particular, the march to his heart-breaking last battle was long and dangerous, taking him from New York City, to Japan, across Asia and Europe, and then back home again to administer final justice against those guilty of killing his family. But what happened during those fateful years when he had only the need for vengeance and Master Splinter’s journal to guide him? What battles did he fight? What hard lessons did he learn? The time has come to find out as original miniseries writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz join artist Ben Bishop (TMNT: The Last Ronin) to finally reveal what adventures the Last Ronin experienced during his vengeful journey. While in the present, a new master, Casey Marie Jones, prepares her young terrapin students to be the next generation of… Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

“The Lost Years” issues 1, 2, and 3 are on sale now. Issues 4, 5, and one-shot “The Lost Day” will be released this summer.

Meanwhile, Mutant Mayhem is heading to theaters this August. Check out the trailer below:

As per Wikipedia, here’s the official synopsis for Mutant Mayhem:

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

Mutant Mayhem stars Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Seth Rogen (Bebop), John Cena (Rocksteady), Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), Ice Cube (Superfly), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), and Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman).

Mutant Mayhem (2023) will be released in theaters on August 4, 2023.

