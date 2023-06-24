‘Stranger Things’ Is Temporarily Replacing Its Main Character Lineup

The upcoming Stranger Things installment will shake things up…

When we think of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things (2016), it’s impossible not to think of its many interesting characters, such as Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyers), and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), to name a few.

These characters and a few others form the show’s main lineup. Though several spin-offs are in development, some of which will deviate from these familiars, it’s hard to imagine being immersed in the Stranger Things world without them. One upcoming installment, however, will take us far out of our comfort zone.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023) is a stage production heading to London’s West End this November, which the Duffer brothers describe as canon with the flagship show. It won’t be a musical, though it will feature many retro tracks. But they won’t be from the ’80s this time, as the show takes place in 1959.

The show will follow the younger versions of four adult characters from Stranger Things: Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, and Henry Creel, played by Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sean Astin, and Jamie Campbell Bower in the show.

This means the characters will be recast for the show, and the new lineup will effectively replace our beloved Hawkins heroes. Fortunately, as The First Shadow will find Joyce, Jim, Bob, and Henry while they’re in high school, it won’t lose that “Goonies” feel that helped make the show instantly nostalgic.

As per the official website for The First Shadow, here’s the synopsis:

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN… Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.

Written by Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry, produced by Sonia Friedman, and directed by Stephen Daldry, The First Shadow is set to premiere in London’s West End on December 14, 2023, with previews starting at the Phoenix Theatre on November 17.

Stranger Things Seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix. There is currently no release date for Season 5. However, we know that there will be eight episodes.

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Are you looking forward to seeing the new Stranger Things ensemble? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!