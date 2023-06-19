‘Stranger Things’ Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Character

Stranger Things (2016) is bringing back one of the most beloved characters…

Stranger Things has its fair share of lovable characters, particularly those who wind up being brutally killed. Fans are still grieving over the loss of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who was introduced in Season 4, but went out in a blaze of glory in the epic finale.

And though Munson is the most recent character whose exit has left fans depressed, it’s impossible to forget previous characters like Barb Holland (Shannon Purser), best friend of Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) who dies in Season 1, and Bob Newby (Sean Astin), short-lived boyfriend of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) who’s introduced and killed off in Season 2.

Bob meets a very grisly fate in Season 2, as he’s mauled to death by a pack of dog-like Demogorgons from the Upside Down, while a horrified Joyce is forced to watch helplessly.

While Munson is set to return in a Stranger Things prequel, a novel titled “Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus” (2023), Bob Newby will also be returning to the fold. The prequel he’ll be appearing in, however, is actually a stage production that’s heading for London’s West End later this year, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023).

Bob isn’t the only character who’s making a comeback — he’ll be joined by Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, and Henry Creel, who in the Netflix show are played by Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and Jamie Campbell Bower, respectively. As The First Shadow is a prequel and a stage show, though, the actors will not be reprising their roles as these characters.

The upcoming stage show’s official synopsis offers some insight as to what we can expect from these characters, including Bob, who has his own radio show at the time the story takes place in 1959. As per the official website for The First Shadow, here’s the synopsis:

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN… Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.

The First Shadow is one of many upcoming Stranger Things spin-offs. Though it was recently confirmed that Season 5 has been delayed due to the ongoing writer’s strike, we’ll soon be getting an anime series, a Netflix animated series, a live-action spin-off series, and a comic book crossover event titled “TMNT x Stranger Things” (2023).

For now, though, we’re just excited to see the happy-go-lucky Bob Newby back in the world of Stranger Things. While Sean Astin obviously won’t be playing the younger version of Bob in The First Shadow, we’ve no doubt that they’ll cast someone just as lovable.

Written by Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry, produced by Sonia Friedman, and directed by Stephen Daldry, The First Shadow is set to premiere in London’s West End on December 14, 2023, with previews starting at the Phoenix Theatre on November 17.

Stranger Things Seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix. There is currently no release date for Season 5, however, we do know that there will be eight episodes.

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

