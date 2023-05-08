Confirmed: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Delayed Indefinitely

Bad news for anyone hoping to return to the Upside Down any time soon. The fifth – and final – season of Stranger Things has officially been delayed.

As of May 2, the Writers Strike is impacting projects across the United States. From late-night talk shows (which have been canceled altogether until the strike reaches an end) to Marvel movies (looks like we’re not getting Blade any time soon), the TV and cinema landscape is set to look pretty barren as we move further into 2023.

The whole point of the Writers Strike is, like any strike, to cause enough disruption to make it clear why workers deserve more pay in the first place. Studio profits have increased by 39% over the past 10 years, while the average writer’s salary has dipped by four percent.

Right now, it’s too soon to tell how long the disruption will last. However, the most recent strike – which started in late 2007 and ended in early 2008 – continued for a whopping 100 days, leading to the cancellation, delay, or drop in the quality of numerous films and TV shows (RIP Heroes season two).

Movies likely to be impacted by this strike include Marvel’s Thunderbolts, as well as the as-yet-untitled 2025 Star Wars release.

On the TV front, one show that’s definitely affected is Netflix’s Stranger Things. The show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, shared a statement over the weekend confirming that they will not start production on its fifth and final season until the Writers Guild of America reaches a fair deal and the strike comes to an end.

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong

The duo highlighted the fact that a writer’s work doesn’t end with a shooting script. Writers typically provide on-set rewrites, as well as advising on issues such as continuity, during filming.

Several shows and films plan to plow ahead during the strike. Marvel attempted to continue with its upcoming Disney+ series Wonder Man but called off filming when the set was picketed by members of the Writers Guild.

While audiences are sure to be disappointed, this is a powerful move from the Duffer Brothers. Not only does it set a strong precedent for other shows and films attempting to work through the strike, but it inconveniences Netflix – which, as arguably the biggest of the streaming platforms, has contributed massively to unequal writers’ pay.

Before the strike, Stranger Things was originally set to start filming in June. However, if waiting to reunite with Eleven, Will, Mike, Steve, and co means fairer pay for the minds behind their adventures, that’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make.