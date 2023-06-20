‘Stranger Things’ Spin-off Will Officially Break the Fourth Wall

The upcoming Stranger Things (2016) spin-off could cause some major problems for the wider franchise…

Stranger Things is no, ahem, “stranger” to breaking down the barriers between worlds, as it revolves around a hellish dimension known as the Upside Down, which resides “beneath” the town of Hawkins. Nor is it a stranger to referencing other franchises from the ’80s.

But it seems that an upcoming Stranger Things spin-off will shatter the barriers between another well-established fictional universe, while also breaking the fourth wall.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Is Recasting Three of Its Main Characters

This summer, crossover-comic “TMNT x Stranger Things” (2023) will be hitting shelves. As recently reported by comic book publishers IDW Publishing on Twitter, Stranger Things will join forces with the long-running Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, as part of a “limited series” that will see the teens and the Turtles team up in New York City.

This collaborative effort comes from IDW Publishing, who’ve been churning out “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comics since 2011, and Dark Horse Comics, who are responsible for the “Stranger Things” comics.

Related: ‘Stranger Things’ Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Character

Check out IDW’s tweet below, which showcases some amazing cover art for the upcoming comic book crossover:

The comic book crossover event of the summer is coming… @TMNT x @Stranger_Things . Stay tuned for more details! @DarkHorseComics

The comic book crossover event of the summer is coming… @TMNT x @Stranger_Things. Stay tuned for more details! @DarkHorseComics pic.twitter.com/97XbkzsteX — IDW Publishing (@IDWPublishing) April 20, 2023

Related: “Theatrical” ‘Stranger Things’ Prequel Gets 2023 Release Date and Synopsis

As per ForbiddenPlanet.com, where the first issue is available for pre-order ahead of its July 12 release, the synopsis is as follows:

Eleven, Max, Dustin, Mike, Will, and Lucas are looking forward to a nonthreatening, fun-filled trip to New York City. With the gang hundreds of miles from Hawkins, they’re sure to catch a break this time! That is, until they encounter a threat both bizarre and familiar and some allies that are just bizarre! This summer, the kids from Hawkins meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

Related: Charlie Cox Wants These Non-Marvel Superheroes in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

We think you’ll agree that this crossover sounds incredible, but it does pose a problem in terms of logic within the Stranger Things universe. While the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” comics have crossed over with many other franchises over the years, from “Ghostbusters” to “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”, having it do so with “Stranger Things” makes very little sense.

One of the most wonderful things about comic books is creative liberty, and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is hardly the only one to have overlapped with other franchises. But what’s bizarre about the upcoming crossover is that the Ninja Turtles presumably exist as fictional characters within Stranger Things canon, which means that the union of these two franchises will involve the supernatural sci-fi breaking its own fourth wall.

Related: This ‘Ninja Turtles’ Fan Theory Will Blow Your Mind!

While we aren’t prepared to scour the Netflix series for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles references in the form of comics books, movie posters, or action figures, there’s undoubtedly at least one that suggests it’s a fictional franchise. After all, the show has already referenced the likes of Ghostbusters, among many, many others.

Whether or not the “Stranger Things” comics are canon, though, is unknown. The Duffer brothers have previously confirmed that the novels “Suspicious Minds” (2019) and “Darkness on the Edge of Town” (2019) are canon, so it’s possible the comics are too. So unless the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are sucked out of a TV screen and conjured to life by some magical force from the Upside Down (which will undoubtedly play a part in the two groups of characters meeting in the first place), their appearance in Stranger Things is highly questionable, even if it does sound like an awesome mash-up.

“TMNT x Stranger Things” issue #1 releases on July 12.

Do you think “TMNT x Stranger Things” could ruin established canon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!