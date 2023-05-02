When Is ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ Out In Theaters?

There are many exciting Stranger Things (2016) projects in the works, but one of them is actually heading to theaters this year!

While a release date for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is nowhere in sight, it has been confirmed that several spin-offs are in development: an anime series rumored to be titled Stranger Things: Tokyo (TBA); a Saturday morning cartoon-inspired animated series that’s heading for Netflix; a live-action spin-off series; and even a crossover between Stranger Things and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the form of a comic book.

But the biggest one is a stage production titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2016), which is set to turn theaters “upside down” later this year. The Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, have confirmed that the show will not be a musical (much to Millie Bobby Brown’s disappointment, we’re sure), but it will serve as a canonical prequel to the flagship series.

In fact, we already have the synopsis. As per the official website for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the stage show, which will follow a young Joyce Byers (was Maldonado), Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, and Henry Creel, is described as follows:

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN… Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.

It is being written by Stranger Things writer Kate Trefry, produced by Sonia Friedman, and directed by Stephen Daldry, and is set to premiere in London’s West End on December 14, 2023, with previews starting at the Phoenix Theatre on November 17.

There’s currently no trailer for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, however, there is an official website worth checking out in the meantime.

Stranger Things Seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix. There is currently no release date for Season 5, however, we do know that there will be eight episodes.

As per the Netflix website, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour) (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell-Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

