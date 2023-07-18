Disney has been celebrating its 100th anniversary since the beginning of this year, and the company has gone to great lengths to promote the event. Since January, fans have seen various promotional materials, merchandise, special movie screenings, and more. However, things start to take a turn when Disneyland and Disney World enter the picture.

Considering that Disneyland was Walt’s original Park, it makes total sense that the company would want to spend millions of dollars to make the California theme park to celebrate the Walt Disney Company’s century-long career. But what about its Orlando counterpart?

Disney World Late to its Own Party

The Walt Disney Company has shown an extreme case of favoritism with its two American Parks. While Disneyland has been getting new events, experiences, and characters, Walt Disney World is practically begging for table scraps from an event that should celebrate the accomplishments of both Parks.

While this might have something to do with the ongoing culture war with Ron DeSantis, the division between the two Parks has become blatantly evident as Disneyland continues to get bigger and better upgrades and Disney World struggles. Especially since Disney100 began at the beginning of the year and Disney World is only celebrating eight months later in September.

Additionally, while Disneyland gets a resort-wide party celebrating 100 years of Disney Magic, Disney World’s celebration takes place in EPCOT alone. The Magic Kingdom, considered Disneyland 2.0 by many, isn’t even the event’s epicenter. At some point, it seems like the company has turned its back on its biggest project.

Rides are stalling and failing, Guests are getting priced out, and food quality has significantly deteriorated over the past 2-3 years alone. While Disney devotes an obscene amount of time, money, and energy to Disneyland, the Florida Parks continue begging for whatever’s left over, becoming an enormous problem. Disney really needs to get its priorities in order before developing bigger and better projects elsewhere.

