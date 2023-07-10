Magic Kingdom Left Empty as Guests Vanish From Disney World

Where’d everyone go?

Related: Disney to Charge Guests For Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Soon

Every single year, millions of Guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort. From Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, there’s no shortage of incredible experiences waiting for Guests around every corner.

Each one of these Parks contains iconic rides and attractions, ranging from thrilling adventures through space to more tame and educational experiences. Each one of these four Parks is popular, but it’s been proven time and time again that Magic Kingdom is the most-visited theme park in the world, followed by Disneyland and the Universal Orlando Resort.

These facts are why it’s so bizarre to see Magic Kingdom sitting empty, especially on a summer night. We occasionally see the Walt Disney World Resort looking less crowded than normal, but Magic Kingdom is the last Park we expect to see empty.

Of course, it all depends on the time of year, as well as the time of day you’re visiting. Recently, Magic Kingdom looked about as empty as it could be on an evening in July.

A photo of an empty Adventureland was shared online, which is linked below:

Magic Kingdom on a Saturday evening in summer.

Magic Kingdom on a Saturday evening in summer. 🤷 pic.twitter.com/xhfyZKBleM — Ben (@pieps86) July 9, 2023

This is super shocking to see, especially considering that we’re currently in the prime summer season. Magic Kingdom has been experiencing some ride and attraction breakdowns, but we’re still super fascinated to see it as empty as this.

We’ve seen Magic Kingdom empty before, but it’s always surprising to see.

Still, we’re so taken aback by how empty Magic Kingdom was earlier this week. This just goes to show you that if you’re at the right place at the right time, the Disney Parks may not be as crowded as you originally thought.

Have you ever seen a Walt Disney World theme park as empty as this? Let us know in the comment section!