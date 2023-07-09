Disney Closes Multiple Rides Immediately at Disney World

Several rides are closed at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The Disney Parks are famous for their cleanliness and incredible service, but the main draw of the Parks is, of course, the rides and attractions.

From Magic Kingdom to EPCOT and Animal Kingdom to Hollywood Studios, the Walt Disney World Resort has an impressive list of thrilling adventures for Guests to enjoy.

Unfortunately, the Magic Kingdom is going through some difficult times this morning, with several attractions closed unexpectedly.

When looking at the My Disney Experience app, we noticed that Magic Kingdom was suffering some serious downtime on multiple attractions. A total of five major rides and attractions were closed, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Peter Pan’s Flight, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.

This is a shocking amount of classic rides to see closed at the Magic Kingdom, leaving Guests with limited options.

Of course, Guests can still enjoy other experiences like Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, “it’s a small world” and Space Mountain. Guests visiting Magic Kingdom can also ride the brand new roller coaster, TRON Lightcycle/Run.

Hopefully, these rides and attractions can open soon at Magic Kingdom, allowing Guests to truly enjoy their day at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Guests can still visit EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, with each of these Parks offering an incredible list of rides and attractions themselves. At EPCOT, Guests can enjoy Guardian of the Galaxy; Cosmic Rewind, one of the other new roller coasters at the Walt Disney World.

This innovative coaster takes Guests on a mission alongside Marvel’slovaebl crew of misfits, The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Will you be visiting Magic Kingdom soon? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney World news coverage!